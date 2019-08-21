Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Ann McHale, failure to yield or stop at sign, $60; Linda Ellis, speeding, $80; Emily Winter, speeding, $87; Lori Peterson, fail to yield for emergency vehicle, $210.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Kelly Lohstreter, animal at large, $60; Alex Beemer, public intoxication, $410; Daniel Cole, illegal possession electronic cigarettes-vaping devices, $100, $10.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Gene Fertig, Powell, speeding, $87; Pamela Masterson, Powell, speeding, $83; David Coppernoll, Northglenn, Colo., speeding, $77; Kyle Allen, Layton, Utah, speeding, $71; Loretta Harper, Senoia, Ga., speeding, $83; Utkarsh Lath, Mountain View, Calf., careless driving, crash, $180; Neoal Hayes, Denver, driving while suspended, bench warrant, failure to appear.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Wyatt Cheney, Powell, illegal possession alcohol, $500, $10.
