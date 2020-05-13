Eastside School is putting on a virtual relay race for its students and staff Saturday.
Starting with kindergarten at 10 a.m. and ending with staff at 1 p.m., each group will have 30 minutes to be active, whether that’s playing basketball outside, running around the block, playing in the house or something else active.
Prizes will be given for most active grade, best dressed and most unique. Take pictures and post them to the comments of the virtual relay race on Eastside’s Facebook page to participate.
