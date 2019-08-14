CIVIL ACTIONS
Cody Ranchettes Homeowners’ Association v. Kelly Hennessy and Debra Hennessy; The court has issued an order of dismissal with prejudice. Each party will bear its own costs. The Homeowners Association filed the original claim requesting the Hennessys revert their house paint to a color for the subdivision which it said does not violate HOA law.
Rocky Mountain Recovery Systems Inc. v. Arthur Pettet and Dahkota Pettet; Arthur Pettet has been ordered to pay $228,038.32 for unpaid hospital bills and other miscellaneous expenses. The original debt was $135,258.73 but has collected interest since.
CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Breanna Armstrong; Armstrong pled guilty to the state’s third and fourth motions to revoke bond and probation. She was sentenced to 5 years supervised probation, $250 in court fees and a 4-6 year suspended prison sentence. Armstrong received this same penalty after adjudicated guilty for delivery of Schedule II controlled substance Adderall, delivery of Schedule II substance Oxycodone and willfully concealing or taking property valued $1,000 or more in 2014, which is the charge she has broken probation from. Most recently, Armstrong blew positive for alcohol in March, a violation of her probation conditions.
State v. Taryn Kokkeler; A Nov. 14 pretrial conference and Dec. 11 jury trial was set for Kokkeler. She is is out of custody after posting a $5,000 cash/surety bond. Kokkeler is charged with attempt and conspiring to distributing meth and manufacturing or deliver meth, charges carring up to 40 years in prison and $50,000. She is accused of being a conspirator with the Bill Lee drug ring, selling and organizing the sale of meth.
State v. Holbert; A Nov. 14 pretrial conference and Dec. 11 jury trial was set for Holbert. Holbert is accused of failing to report to the Sheriff as a sex offender, a felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison and $1,000. He is still in custody with $10,000 cash only bond. In 2013 Holbert was convicted for third degree sexual abuse of a minor in Fremont County.
State v. Jeremy James; James has made a demand for a speedy trial. He is still in custody with $50,000 cash only bond. James is accused of child endangerment: permitting a minor in the presence of meth, a charge carrying up to 5 years in prison and $5,000. He is also facing a misdemeanor for driving under the influence of a controlled substance with a minor in the vehicle, and possession of controlled substance meth, misdemeanors carrying up to 2 years in prison, and $1,750. James is accused of possessing a meth pipe and marijuana pipe and a small vile of meth in his vehicle during a traffic stop in July. He also allegedly admitted to being high on meth.
State v. Sian Phillips; Phillips pled guilty possessing meth in the presence of a 9-month-old baby while an unrelated warrant was out for his arrest. He was sentenced to 5 years supervised probation, a $1,000 fine and $825 in court fees. Phillips also received 3-5 year suspended prison sentence. Charges for possessing marijuana, a controlled substance and being under the influence of a controlled substance were dismissed per his plea deal.
State v. Connor Hamilton; Hamilton was sentenced to 3 months unsupervised probation and a 21-day suspended jail sentence. He pled guilty to breaking terms and conditions decided upon at a 2018 juvenile hearing for a neglected child. Hamilton tested positive for marijuana and failed to comply with random alcohol testing in fall of 2018.
State v. Ryan Quinn; A Sept. 5 change of plea and sentencing hearing was set for Quinn. Quinn has pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a felony carrying up to 10 years in prison and $10,000. He also pleaded not guilty to 2 counts domestic battery, interference with an emergency call and driving under the influence of alcohol, misdemeanor charges carrying up to 2 years in prison and $3,000. Quinn is accused of stabbing a female victim in the back, slamming her head against a bathtub by her hair and punching her in March.
State v. Sloan Justice; An Oct. 18 pretrial conference and Nov. 18 jury trial was set for Justice. The defendant is charged with conspiring to deliver controlled substance meth, a felony carrying up to 20 years in prison and $25,000. Justice is accused of conspiring with her husband and daughter to receive meth through the mail from California, which would then become distributed in the local area. Authorities allege this activity had been going on for about a year before a package was intercepted.
