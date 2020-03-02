Free Hands-Only CPR classes are available the first Wednesday of every month at West Park Hospital.
They begin at 5 p.m., last about 45 minutes and take place in the Sunlight Room in the hospital’s basement.
Register online at CodyRegionalHealth.org or contact Carrie Douglas, CRH clinical educator, at (307) 578-2293 or cdouglas@codyregionalhealth.org. Walk-ins are welcome. The class is sponsored by CRH’s Park County Heart Rescue.
