The library recently launched a trial service to offer automatic renewal in lieu of collecting fines for overdue items. This pilot program promotes equitable access especially for low-income families and children - patrons for whom fines may create a barrier to service.
Material will automatically renew for another checkout period except for items with a hold placed on them. Patrons who have requested email or text notification will receive a message when an item cannot be renewed. Otherwise, DVDs will renew for one more week, books and audiobooks for two weeks.
For best use of limited staff, the librarians chose to focus on meeting patron needs instead of punitive and not actually lucrative collections tasks.
The system relies on fines for slightly more than one half of one percent of its annual budget. This amount is quickly recouped in time gained for more impactful tasks such as children’s programs, teen activities, interlibrary loans, tech training, public programs of local interest and collection development.
Longstanding library policy encourages children, babies to age 18, to read off fines. One hour of reading or being read to clears one dollar on account. A note from the responsible adult at home will suffice. Loss or damage charges will still be billed.
From the Reference Librarian
An easy way to track your library items is to use the WYLDcat Mobile app. It can be found by searching WYLDcat, Wyoming Libraries or WYLD in your device’s app store. Once installed, you can search materials, renew, place holds, view your virtual library card and link additional cards to your account.
Parents and guardians can load all of their family’s cards into the app and easily see everyone’s due dates at once. Have trouble remembering to bring your library card, but always have your phone? Use the virtual library card feature! Browse our collection and place holds from home – we’ll call, text or email when they are available.
If you need assistance downloading or setting up the app, stop by or contact Nicholle Gerharter at (307) 527-1880 or at ngerharter@parkcountylibrary.org.
Food for Fines
Nonperishable items for people and pets will be accepted in lieu of library fines through Dec. 31. Food should be unexpired and of equal or greater value than the fine. Donations support Cody Cupboard and Park County Animal Shelter. Damage and replacement costs are exempt from this exchange.
Winter Gathering
“Leap into your Library,” 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, is a celebration of community arts including speakers, children’s activities and authors produced by the Park County Library Foundation - free for all ages.
Planetree Health Resource Center
InBody professional body composition analysis will determine total skeletal muscle mass, total body water broken down into intracellular and extracellular water, total body fat, total visceral fat and more; noon-1 p.m. Wednesdays, Dec. 18 and Jan. 22 and Thursday, Feb 20. Call the Reference Desk at (307) 527-1880 for an appointment.
Teen Room Students in grades 6-12:
• Christmas Crafts, noon-1 p.m. Thursdays, Dec. 5, 12 and 19; Mondays, Dec. 8 and 15.
• After-hours NERF Wars 5-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Please sign up.
• Christmas activities including make and wrap presents and decorate cookies, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23.
• Homeschool Hour, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays (except Dec. 25 and Jan.1).
• Movie Afternoon, “Charlie Brown’s Christmas” complete with cookies and ice cream, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Friday, Dec 20.
Wits and Wisdom for senior citizens, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday:
• Euchre, Anyone? 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays, Dec. 2, 9 and 16.
• Christmas activities including decorate cookies and make and wrap presents, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23.
• Computer Help, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, Dec. 3-18.
• Come Knit with the “Knit Wits,” 10 a.m. Thursdays, Dec. 5, 12 and 18.
• Christmas Crafts, noon-1 p.m. Thursdays, Dec. 4, 12 and 19.
• Smart Phone Help, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fridays, Dec. 6-27. Stop by for a calendar or visit parkcountylibrary.org/teens. For details contact Shelly Waidelich (307) 527-1889 or sw@parkcountylibrary.org. On Facebook follow Park County Public Library Teen Room.
In the children’s library
Sign up for:
• Read to a Dog, for readers of all ages - proven to improve fluency. Book a 15 minute session with a good listener, 3:45 – 4:45 p.m. Tuesdays, Dec. 10 and 17.
• CRC Playgroup for ages 18-36 months with parent or caregiver, 10-11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13.
Drop in for:
• “It’s The Grinch” for families, meet the Grinch himself, hear the story, enjoy green treats, crafts and a photo op in Grizzly Hall; 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12.
• Sleepy Time stories for the whole family, come for the best new books and stay for milk and cookies, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2.
• Decorate the Kids’ Library Christmas Tree for grades K-5, make ornaments and enjoy Christmas music, 3:45-4:45 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3.
• Toddler Time for ages 1-4, with parent or caregiver, 10-10:20 a.m. Mondays (except Dec. 23 and 30).
• Story Time for all ages, stories based on a theme accompanied by games, songs and craft projects, 10-10:45 a.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays (except Dec. 24-25, 31 and Jan. 1).
• Homeschool Hour, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays (except Dec. 25 and Jan. 1).
• Crafternoons, with Take or Make craft kits, snacks, games and books. Enjoy a screen-free afternoon, 3-8 p.m. Thursdays Dec. 5 and 19.
For details contact Holly Baker, (307) 527-1884, hbaker@parkcountylibrary.org or visit parkcountylibrary.org/cody/kids. Follow codykidsread on Twitter and Facebook.
The Cody, Powell and Meeteetse libraries will be closed Tuesday-Wednesday, Dec. 24-25 for the Christmas holiday and Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day. The libraries will close at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve.
For more information call (307) 527-1880, visit parkcountylibrary.org/calendar/, find Mabel Wilkinson or Park County Public Library, Cody on Facebook or email news@parkcountylibrary.org.
