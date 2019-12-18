Friday, December 20th
Cody
Opening Day, all day, Sleeping Giant Ski Area.
Fifth grade floor hockey tournament, 8:45-11:30 a.m., Rec Center.
Live music, 11 a.m.-noon, Senior Center.
Santa House, 5-7 p.m., City Park.
Holly Jolly Trolley - Christmas Lights Tour, first hour tour at 5:30 p.m., last at 8:30. Leave from Albertsons parking lot.
Kalyn Beasley performs, 6-8 p.m., The Chamberlin Inn.
Powell
Bingo, 7 p.m., Eagles.
Saturday, December 21st
Cody
Cody Winter Market, 9 a.m.-noon, 1328 Beck Ave.
Open house, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Cody Country Art League.
Santa House, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 5-8 p.m., City Park.
SantaCon, 2-6 p.m., Cody Auditorium.
Holly Jolly Trolley - Christmas Lights Tour, first hour tour at 5:30 p.m., last at 8:30. Leave from Albertsons parking lot.
Sunday, December 22nd
Cody
Winter Opening Date, 8 a.m., Yellowstone Park.
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 1001 13th St.
Santa House, 1-4 p.m., City Park.
Holly Jolly Trolley - Christmas Lights Tour, first hour tour at 5:30 p.m., last at 8:30. Leave from Albertsons parking lot.
Monday, December 23rd
Cody
Bingo at the Elks Lodge, 6 p.m., 1202 Beck Ave., open to public.
Yellowstone Harmony Chorus practice (a women’s chorus), 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ. Newcomers welcome. For details, call Linda at (307) 213-4407 or Jonene (307) 527-6122.
Holly Jolly Trolley - Christmas Lights Tour, first hour tour at 5:30 p.m., last at 8:30. Leave from Albertsons parking lot.
Tuesday, December 24th
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
The Yellowstone Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church. For information call (307) 272-8680.
