James Keenan, City of Cody solid waste superintendent, has retired from the Cody Fire Department.
Keenan has served the community as a volunteer firefighter for a little more than 15 years, having signed on in October 2004.
Jake Ivanoff served with Cody firefighters for almost nine years – February 2011-November 2019. He is employed at 307 Real Estate.
Brad Wagler served with Wapiti Valley Firefighters July 1996-January 2020. He operates Wagler Meats.
Park County Fire District No. 2 and their local stations thank them for their many years of service.
