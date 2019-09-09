Northwest College Photographic Communications hosts an informational meeting Wednesday for community members interested in traveling with a March 2020 field studies class to Bolivia.
The meeting is 5:30 p.m. in Room 70 of the Fagerberg Building.
As with previous field studies classes, students enrolling for two credits will be expected to participate in the photographic exhibit that will open in May 2020. There is also a one credit option for those who just want to travel with the group but not participate in the exhibit. There will be three preparatory classes before the trip in January and February to inform students about the culture and history of the sites they’ll encounter on the trip.
Throughout the excursion, participants will have free time in addition to the organized activities, plus many opportunities to photograph the sites and scenery of Bolivia.
Final travel dates, costs and a trip itinerary will be discussed during the meeting. Costs include travel and personal expenses, plus tuition and fees for the course. Individuals who attend the meeting will have the opportunity to speak directly with the tour company representative, Diego Kraidelman, who will be facilitating the trip.
For more information, contact Anthony Polvere, NWC associate professor and coordinator of photography, at Anthony.Polvere@nwc.edu or (307) 754-6455.
