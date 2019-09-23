“We Bleed Blue and Gold” is this year’s theme for homecoming week at Cody High School.
Window decorating downtown and the bonfire were Monday. While students and staff were encouraged to dress like their dads.
Below is a list of the remainder of the week’s activities and dress-up days.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
•Tourist Day.
•Swim meet, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
•Patriot Day.
Thursday, Sept. 26
•Decades Day. Seniors dress 80s, juniors 90s, sophomores 60s, freshman 70s and staff 2010s.
•Frosh Football v. Worland, 5 p.m.
•Volleyball at Powell, 5 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 27
•Blue and Gold Day.
•Assembly, 11:30 a.m.
•Parade, 2 p.m.
•Frosh football v. Jackson, 3 p.m.
•Varsity football v. Jackson, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 28
•Homecoming Dance at Stock Activity Center, 8-11 p.m. Cost is $15 per person.
