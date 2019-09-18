Chief Petty Officer Jennifer Krushensky, a native of Cody, joined the Navy because she felt there wasn’t a lot going for her. The Navy was her number one option.
Now, 19 years later, Krushensky serves with the Magicians of Helicopter Maritime Squadron (HSM) 35, working with one of the Navy’s most advanced helicopters at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego.
“Life in the squadron is very high tempo, we have multiple detachments out around the world and we have inspection after inspection,” said Krushensky.
Krushensky, a 2000 graduate of Cody High School, is an aircrew survival equipmentman with a versatile squadron capable of completing a variety of important missions for the Navy with the MH-60R “Seahawk” helicopter.
“I run the aircrew survival equipment shop,” said Krushensky. “I have a dozen sailors and flight gear for 76 pilots and aircrew who fly 11 MH-60R helicopters.”
Krushensky credits success in the Navy to many of the lessons she learned in Cody.
“I learned the importance of helping others,” said Krushensky. “I came from a really small town. I loved it and it was a great place to grow up, but the Navy has taught me more about community and acceptance in general.”
HSM 35’s primary mission is to conduct sea control operations in open-ocean and coastal environments as an expeditionary unit. This includes hunting for submarines, searching for surface targets over the horizon and conducting search and rescue operations.
According to Navy officials, the MH-60R is the Navy’s new primary maritime dominance helicopter. Greatly enhanced over its predecessors, the MH-60R helicopter features a glass cockpit and significant mission system improvements, which gives it unmatched capability as an airborne multi-mission naval platform.
As the U.S. Navy’s next generation submarine hunter and anti-surface warfare helicopter, the MH-60R “Romeo” is the cornerstone of the Navy’s Helicopter Concept of Operations. Anti-submarine warfare and surface warfare are the MH-60R’s primary missions. Secondary missions include search and rescue, medical evacuation, vertical replenishment, naval surface fire support, communications relay, command, control, communications, command and control warfare and non-combat operations.
“The aircraft is so versatile,” said Krushensky. “We can do multiple missions where some helicopters and squadrons can only do one.”
Serving in the Navy means Krushensky is part of a community that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.
America is a maritime nation and the nation’s prosperity is tied to the ability to operate freely on the world’s oceans. More than 70 percent of the Earth’s surface is covered by water; 80 percent of the world’s population lives close to a coast; and 90 percent of all global trade by volume travels by sea.
“Our priorities center on people, capabilities and processes, and will be achieved by our focus on speed, value, results and partnerships,” said Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer. “Readiness, lethality and modernization are the requirements driving these priorities.”
Though there are many ways for sailors to earn distinction in their command, community, and career, Krushensky is most proud of successfully completing her 20-year career.
“Besides making chief in 2016, I’m coming up on retirement next year,” said Krushensky, “It’s great to know that I’ve completed an honorable career in the world’s greatest Navy. In my career field, getting promoted to chief is a rare opportunity. Serving for 20 years is also something that very few people accomplish.”
As a member of one of the U.S. Navy’s most relied upon assets, Krushensky and other sailors know they are part of a legacy that will last beyond their lifetimes contributing to the Navy the nation needs.
“Defending our country and taking care of my family is what the Navy service means to me,” said Krushensky. “I wouldn’t be where I am now without the Navy.”
By Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist William Lovelady, Navy Office of Community Outreach
