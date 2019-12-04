On the day this summer she learned her team of researchers won the $100,000 Camp Monaco Prize, Dr. Monica Turner was already in the neighborhood.
“I was pretty astounded,” Turner said. “It was, ‘What, really?’”
Turner, based at the University of Wisconsin in Madison, doctoral candidates and Vienna, Austria-based scientists have been invested in studying the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.
The welcome financing will help them carry out the mission of “Anticipating and Envisioning Future Landscapes of Greater Yellowstone.”
Much of the ecological findings likely will depend on the impacts of climate change.
Turner happened to be spending time in the Yellowstone ecosystem and near Glacier National Park when she was notified about the prize from Dr. Chuck Preston, curator emeritus and senior scientist for the Draper Museum of Natural History at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West.
The Camp Monaco Prize Partnership has its roots in a 1913 big-game hunting trip led by Buffalo Bill Cody for Prince Albert of Monaco.
“I just fell in love with the place,” Turner said in a subsequent appearance in Cody of how she became interested in Yellowstone National Park. “It’s one of my favorite places on the planet.”
Turner’s project is examining 123,000 acres of the landscape in Yellowstone with some emphasis on the huge 1988 fires and what has occurred as the ground renewed itself.
Whether there have been forest fires that blitzed the landscape such as those biggest-ever 797,000-acre blazes in and around the park, or any other changes or natural disasters, the land and trees have always bounced back.
What Turner and her teammates will seek is information that might reveal the implications for the future if temperatures steadily heat up as many predict.
One thing Turner and her group will emphasize is urging people to visit Yellowstone, which has no shortage of patrons, including some four-million-plus people entering per year.
“It is so loved,” she said.
Turner said they will “amplify the message” to come to Yellowstone now and see what it looks like. Perhaps it will change in unanticipated ways and look different in the future.
“What will future visitors see?” Turner said.
She hopes the research provides “the opportunity to influence the future.”
Some wildlife and plant species could be more affected than others by human actions such as carbon emissions. Such developments may or may not be controllable by man and irreplaceable species could be hurt.
Stressing that she and the other researchers are scientists, not politicians, Turner said their goal is to look and learn.
“The role of science is ... it is not an opinion,” she said.
They will be working from models fed data to “tell you what the consequences will be if something happens.
However, indications from scientists who have investigated before show climate change is at “a faster rate of change than we have seen in the last 10,000 years,” Turner said.
