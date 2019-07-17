Dead Indian Pass is a mountain pass off WYO 296 between Cody and the Montana border, featuring a steep grade and high altitude exposure.
It was 46 years ago this summer that Roger Kline made his mark on the route. Kline, a visiting high school cross country runner from Elkhart, Ind., ran up the 8-mile, 7-percent grade route in 47:40, a time still unbeaten.
After starting the run in sunshine at the bottom, it seemed all too fitting that snow flurries greeted the runners at the 8,061 foot summit.
“This was raw,” his coach Marshall Sellers said. “The Wyoming spirit is exactly what this is.”
To celebrate Kline’s achievement, members from his high school team and Sellers congregated at Sellers’ Running Rock Homestead in Clark over the July 4 holiday. The get-together capped off as Gary Long, Al Hayes and Byron Guy made another trek up the pass with Sellers once again, watching and instructing. Kline passed away from cancer in 2018, so the reunion was more than a nod to his incredible athletic achievement.
“We’re doing a tribute because we lost Roger,” Guy said.
Some jogged while others walked, but all were united in honoring a special man who achieved at an even more special time.
More than a record
There was much more at stake during the early August day, month and year when Kline set his record. Later that fall, his Elkhart Central team would win the Indiana state cross country championship, a feat his teammates said was fueled by his Dead Indian run.
Sellers brought his group to Wyoming as a last stop on a western training trip leading up to the fall 1973 season. Although the group had faced challenging terrain in the Sand Hills of Nebraska and similar high altitude conditions in Colorado, Dead Indian Pass represented a climatic finish to their western journey.
“The whole idea was to do something nobody else did to become better, to become the best,” Sellers said.
Sellers said his ’73 team brought a special attitude and dedication to their sport – a flat-out stubbornness to succeed at all costs.
Sellers recounted a practice in the Sandhills when he called the session complete, but Long wasn’t having it, drawing a physical and proverbial line in the sand.
“He said, ‘No,’” Sellers recalled as to the way Long spoke out as his teammates stared on among the sandy ridges. “He said, ‘I don’t know about you, but I want to win a state championship. I don’t know about you but I’m going to do another one. And whether you want to or not, I don’t care because I want to win a state championship.’ Bam, just like that they went across the line like chicken seed and they did 10 more.”
Sellers said after reprimanding Kline for cutting in a lunch line the morning of the Dead Indian run, the runner was so furious with him that he had a point to prove when embarking up Dead Indian. Adding further motivation, the coach told his runners the top finishers would not have to do dishes for the remainder of the trip.
Kline quickly separated himself from the pack but stayed visible throughout because of the sharp switchbacks that made up the run on the still-dirt road.
“You’d look up and see his face and he was just so intense that day,” Guy said. “I kept thinking, ‘Gosh he’s going to slow down.’”
Kline beat the second place finisher, Hayes, by more than two minutes.
“He never slowed down,” Sellers said.
Kline averaged a per-mile time of about 5:57 up the steep mountain pass.
Even after his feat Kline was still mad, refusing to look at his coach immediately after completing the run.
“He didn’t speak to me at least three or four more days of the camp,” Sellers recounted with a chuckle.
The run set into action a tone for the rest of the championship season, the only one in the school’s history.
“They were the last of a breed,” Sellers said. “They came to me as a young coach with all the tools – no quit, all persistence.”
Sellers said the team frequently ran twice daily practices and even sometimes went for a third. On race days they would run after their meet, because the 2-mile race distance wasn’t considered a long-enough workout. The team’s leaders would average at least 15 miles ran each day of the summer.
“When you get to a really high level (running) actually feels better,” Hays said.
Kline made up the forefront of this dedication. During the summer months he would help his father unload train boxcars for 8-10 hours per day. At night, he would slip out and hit the pavement to get his mileage in, unbeknownst to his parents, Guy said.
“That’s how tough he was,” Sellers said. “He just reached down into something you try to get all runners to do – just a special person.”
Although Kline was not Indiana’s top runner that year, he still placed sixth at state for cross country and track the next spring, He did it on sheer tenacity and will.
“Roger was best as a competitor,” Guy said. “You were not going to beat him.”
Dead Indian and beyond
Following that year Kline and six other members from the team earned athletic scholarships to run in college, an incredible tally for a single team to produce. Kline went on to run at the Community College of Allegheny County in Pittsburgh, where he earned All-American honors and won a national championship in 1976.
“He had a unique blending of speed and training,” Guy said.
After college he went on to be a supervisor at Highwater Marine Company in Elkhart, where he spent the rest of his life working.
Sellers continued coaching high school cross country and hosting camps on Dead Indian Pass for many years after Kline’s feat. Within his list of top-10 Dead Indian runners, about six ended up becoming state champions, but the top three finishers are still from that ’73 team, with Kline of course, holding the crown.
When Guy said he told Kline a few years ago his record still stood, “He just smiled.”
As Sellers continued bringing runners to do the Dead Indian run, he would instill within them the legacy of Kline’s accomplishment and the ’73 team.
“You talk about a state meet model, these guys were always referred to,” Sellers said.
After he retired from teaching in 2013 Sellers and his wife moved to Clark. He still teaches running seminars and camps across the country today, with a highly attitude-based focus, influenced by distance running great Paavo Nurmi.
Sellers, still sporting a full head of hair and an even thicker personality, self-describes himself as hard-headed. But he uses that rigidness towards a passionate pursuit of success in all walks of life, offering uttering, ‘“Ya with me?” to make sure his audience is catching his every word.
For the men, reconvening in Wyoming where Kline made history long ago, the reunion is a testament to an achievement made by one boy, providing the spark for an attitude his teammates carried on for the rest of their lives.
“Unifying feature: he just outworked everyone else,” Hays said.
