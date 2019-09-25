Bridget Gallagher said every year her family thinks of new ways to enliven what has become a fall tradition in Clark, the Gallagher Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch
This year those include circular paths in the maze to make it more challenging and the addition of a bell tower in the maze.
“You can ring it, kids can see above the corn to see where they’re at,” Gallagher said.
Also, this year they’re not waiting to bear proof the area. They installed bear fence last week to head off what happened last year, when tracks and scat from a grizzly sow and cubs were found on the property.
After that incident and working with Game and Fish, the maze reopened with the area ringed by bear fencing.
“We are putting up a bear fence right now,” she said. “We’ve started setting it up so we don’t have to deal with it this year. I don’t think the bears are going away.”
She hopes in its fifth year the maze attracts far more families than just bears.
We’ve got the hay ride. That one is a favorite for lots of people,” she said.
There’s also a rope climb, petting zoo, hay bale slide, swings and concessions featuring burgers and brats made from local livestock.
The fall attraction opens Friday and goes until Oct. 27.
Times are Friday 1 p.m.-dark, Saturday 11 a.m.-dark and Sunday 1 p.m.-dark.
“It’s a great activity for the whole family. The best thing is there’s stuff for every age,” she said. “Entertain your teenager down to your 2-year-old – a fun family event.”
There’s also a self-pick pumpkin patch.
Admission is $8 for adults, $6 for youths 3-17 and 2 and under free. Pumpkins and concessions cost extra, with pumpkin pricing $2-12 depending on size.
