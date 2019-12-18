Two Cody students recently qualified for the International Thespian Festival at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Sam Bogardus and Justin Wiegand qualified with their musical duet “People Will Say We’re in Love” from “Oklahoma!” at the state drama meet Dec. 5-7 in Laramie.
Harley Meadows and Andy Scott earned honorable mentions for their duet.
Bogardus took an honorable mention in Varsity Monologue. Miriam Horton and Alyssa Christensen received honorable mentions for their characters in “The Hundred Dresses.”
Bogardus and Wiegand are fundraising for the national competition in June.
“We need to raise a lot of money to get there,” said drama teacher Annamarie Victor.
The fundraising goal is $6,000 for the trip.
People can make a donation through the GoFundMe page gf.me/u/w5syhq.
The two will be wrapping gifts 3:30-6:30 p.m. in the lobby of the Wynona Thompson Auditorium.
Prices are $1 for a small present, $3 for a medium and $5 for a large item.
Extra donations are appreciated.
