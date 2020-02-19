We humans are highly social creatures, and wherever we go we subtly modify our behavior to fit in with others. We have all heard complaints about manners, that they are just mere conventions standing in the path of the good American pioneer way of straightforward truth and plain living.
Nothing could be farther from the truth. Manners and courtesies, customs and convention were not developed with the notion of making life more difficult but to enhance our existence and make life more bearable in difficult times.
In our society today, consideration for others is so lacking and social relations so shattered because good manners and normal courtesy have been disregarded as unnecessary and silly. Far from being silly, most manners developed as a result of shared ethics and moral codes.
Rudeness signals one is not welcome in a group, activating pain regions in the brain as found by Naomi Eisenberger and colleagues at the University of California, Los Angeles, while good manners are a reflection of the Golden Rule: If you are nice to me, I’ll be nice to you. The Golden Rule exists in every culture. Experiments in the laboratory have revealed that when someone is nice toward another person, the recipient’s brain releases a neurochemical called oxytocin and this causes him or her to respond with kindness. Oxytocin is the embodiment of the Golden Rule.
Much of today’s world does not demand good behavior. It is largely a “me society,” and many people have adopted the attitude of needing everything right now. This emphasis on me, me, me, now, now, now, has given rise to a selfish and demanding society, with rude behavior the world has adopted as normal. Beth Simonson in an article in “The Voice of Zion” goes on to ask – Has this approach from the world caused common courtesies and good manners to be old-fashioned and outdated?
Good manners are the basis of love and respect to each other. Good manners require practice and effort. Saying “please” and “thank you,” how to behave when eating, not interrupting or rushing to be first in line, helping elders and the disabled, responding when spoken to – all of that can go a long way in helping to interact with others.
An area of concern when using good manners is the use of modern technology. See people cross the street with their eyes glued to the phone or walk into a room where it is silent because everyone is looking at a handheld electronic device. We may get a muffled response from a greeting, with no eye contact, handshake or personal interactions.
Simonson goes on to say excessive use of the smartphones may cause us to forget how to have personal one-on-one conversations. These devices are great for quick messages to keep in touch with those far away. However, we need to be respectful when visiting in homes, at services or gatherings.
Rude behavior has subtly, it seems, crept in with all kinds of recent technology. Behaving politely and showing kindness, respect and thoughtfulness with good manners are not just actions, they are expressions of the heart.
Unfortunately, our lack of social graces can negatively affect the well-being of others. When we are rude, short or temperamental with others, we do not consider how our actions affect others. This can cause social anxiety, which involves feelings of discomfort or worries that stem from social interactions.
It wasn’t that long ago that good manners and etiquette were equal with other topics in training young people to be successful adults. In the “dinosaur days,” manners and etiquette were taught in school, along with prayer and saluting the flag. However, such learned virtues have been ignored in recent times, resulting in a growing number of adults, and now their children, not learning basic principles of respecting others and, as a result, not respecting themselves.
Basic manners, besides please and thank you, include saying you’re welcome, opening doors for others, giving a firm handshake, making eye contact when speaking to others, respecting other opinions and, unless invited, staying out of another person’s private bubble (body space) when standing in line.
Remember, everyone has their own special beauty.
“Good manners will open doors that the best education cannot,” said Clarence Thomas, U.S. Supreme Court associate justice.
Overfield is an advocate for the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Park County (307) 259-2978.
