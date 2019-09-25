The Cody High School Class of 1964 celebrates its 55th reunion with a presentation by Dr. Jeremy Johnston, curator of the Buffalo Bill Museum.
“George Beck, William F. Cody, and Settling the Big Horn Basin” will be given in the Grizzly Room of the Cody on Friday at 10 a.m.
Currently, Dr. Johnston and Lynn Houze are finishing a coedited edition of George W. T. Beck’s unpublished memoirs. He is also completing a biography of Theodore Roosevelt for South Dakota Historical Press.
The public is invited to attend.
Members of the CHS Class of 1964 invite others to visit with them in the Governor’s Room at the Irma on Saturday starting at 3 p.m.
Further reunion events will continue through the weekend.
