Friday, August 16
Cody
Live music by Carol Tyndall, 11 a.m.-noon, Senior Center.
Famous and Infamous Women of the West: the Cody Monologues, 7 p.m., The Studio Theatre.
Powell
Bingo, 7 p.m., Eagles.
Saturday, August 17
Cody
Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, Bob Moore Memorial Parking Lot.
Great Dam Day, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Buffalo Bill Dam Visitor’s Center.
Wild West River Fest, races start at 10 a.m. at Hayden Arch Bridge. Concert 6 p.m. at Park County Complex.
Rotary Club Cornhole Tournament, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., City Park.
Famous and Infamous Women of the West: the Cody Monologues, 7 p.m., The Studio Theatre.
Powell
EAA Chapter 713 Fly-In, 8 a.m.-noon, Powell Municipal Airport.
Sunday, August 18
Cody
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 1001 13th St.
Wild West River Fest, 11 a.m. race to Belfry Bridge, noon awards.
Monday, August 19
Cody
Bingo at the Elks Lodge, 6 p.m., 1202 Beck Ave., open to public.
Yellowstone Harmony Chorus practice (a women’s chorus), 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ. Newcomers welcome. For details, call Linda at (307) 213-4407 or Jonene (307) 527-6122.
Tuesday, August 20
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
The Yellowstone Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church. For information call (307) 272-8680.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.