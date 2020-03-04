How composition is used in a drawing determines the strength or weakness of an art piece. It is one of the most important aspects of all art.
Ron Rogers’ Composition is King class, open to novice to accomplished artists, is Saturday in the Cody Country Art League classroom, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
To register call (307) 587-3597. The cost is $125 for nonmembers and $112.50 for members.
Rogers’ fun, stress-free drawing class is designed so students can better understand and strengthen their drawing and art skills by using and applying composition.
“Using hands-on exercises, we wll learn composition using value and structure,” he says.
With poor composition, an artist who is a skilled draftsperson, potter, painter or sculptor will still create an art piece that is weak. An artist who is much less skilled, yet who creates art with good composition, will have much stronger artwork, Rogers says.
“Seeing and understanding what we are looking at and how to arrange it are key to a better work of art,” he says.
For more information email art@codycountryartleague.com.
