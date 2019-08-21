Alcoholism or alcohol abuse disorder refers to a long-term addiction to alcohol. A person with this condition does not know when or how to stop drinking. They spend a lot of time thinking about alcohol and when the next drink will come, causing serious problems at home, work and with finances.
Alcoholism is one of the biggest public health crises in the United States today, and it has been for generations. Alcoholism and substance abuse have affected people across ages, genders and socioeconomic realms.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, six people die every day from alcohol poisoning, the effect of drinking too much alcohol too quickly. About 76 percent of the people who die are men who also tend to be non-Hispanic white men. Research has also found that alcoholism is a factor in 30 percent of alcohol poisoning deaths.
The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism says 1 in 6, or more than 38 million U.S. adults binge drink and 1 in 12 U.S. adults fits the criteria for alcoholism or alcohol abuse. An estimated 88,000 people die from alcohol-related causes annually, making alcohol the third leading preventable death in the United States. The first is tobacco, and the second is poor diet and physical inactivity.
Drinking to the point of a blackout is associated with drinking excessive amounts of alcohol that leads to impaired memory of events that happened while intoxicated. The alcohol prevents a part of the brain called the hippocampus from forming new memories. Without a functioning hippocampus, a gap occurs in the brain’s record-keeping system and when the alcohol wears off the person cannot remember what happened.
There are two types of blackouts – the most common is called fragmentary blackout (sometimes also referred to as a gray out or brown out). This involves spotty memories with islands of missing time. The second type is complete amnesia, often spanning hours, and is known as an “en bloc” blackout. This is the most severe form of blackout – memories and events do not form and typically cannot be recovered. It is as if the events never happened.
Short-term effects of excessive drinking could be: injuries from vehicle crashes, falls and drowning, violence such as homicides, suicides, sexual assault, and alcohol poisoning.
Long-term health risks are: high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, liver disease, and digestive problems, cancer of the breast, mouth, throat, esophagus, liver and colon. Other health issues could be learning and memory problems, mental health issues such as depression and anxiety.
Here are some questions to ask yourself about your use of alcohol. If you answer yes to most of them you may have an alcohol problem:
•Is your personality different when you drink?
•Do you drink to gain courage to face social situations?
•Has your drinking ever caused you to miss work or other appointments?
•Do you use alcohol to escape problems when you are upset?
•Is it hard for you to stop drinking after one or two drinks?
•Do you end up drunk once you start drinking?
•Have you tried and failed to drink less or not at all?
•Do you have trouble remembering what you did or said while drinking?
•Do you regret some of the things you’ve done under the influence?
•Has family or friends expressed concern over your drinking?
•Has your work suffered because of drinking?
•Do you need to drink in the morning to get going after a night of heavy drinking?
Should you think you may have a drinking problem, talk to your family doctor call a Behavioral Health Facility, call Alcoholics Anonymous, and talk to your family or a trusted friend. Getting help is a sign of courage and strength.
“You can’t defeat the darkness by keeping it caged inside you.” – Seth Adam Smith
Overfield is an advocate for the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Park County. 272-3998 or 250-2978
