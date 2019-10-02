Throughout October the Meeteetse Museums is offering the program “Stuff and Nonsense: Taking Care of Your Family Heirlooms.” The program is structured around four different collection areas: papers, photographs, textiles and taxidermy.
Participants will listen to a brief presentation by Meeteetse Museums’ director of collections Alex Deselms at each program. This presentation will outline the current practices for preservation of each material with examples from the museum collection. The talk will cover how to make family heirlooms look great for the longest amount of time possible. Following the presentation, visitors will get a chance to ask questions from their own family collections.
The programs are every Thursday in October at 1:30 pm. Topics included:
•Oct.: 3: paper products.
•Oct.: 10: photographs including film and negatives.
•Oct. 17: textiles including clothes, rugs, quilts and flags.
Oct. 24: taxidermy and furs.
Each event is free and open to the public with no pre-registration.
For more information contact the Meeteetse Museums at (307) 868-2423 or email programs@meeteetsemuseums.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.