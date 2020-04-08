The Wyoming Arts Council is seeking music from Wyoming musicians for the 2020 Summer Road Trip Playlist. This is a statewide call open to independent musicians of all genres.
To apply for consideration, please complete the interest form online (forms.gle/y5N8UbpGZVPYx96UA) and create or update a profile on the Wyoming Arts Council’s Artist Directory (wyomingartscouncil.org/directories) by April 22.
The interest form is short, requiring some general information about the music, and links to up to two songs already listed on Spotify to submit for consideration. There is no limit to the number of songs selected for the playlist.
Songs will be juried by Alana Rolfe, Assistant General Manager of the Mishawaka Amphitheatre in Bellvue, CO, based on the merit of the song and the quality of the recording. The playlist will then be curated to form a cohesive listening experience.
Social distancing might be the norm for now, but summer is just around the corner and folks will be eager to kick off their travels right. The musical talent of the Cowboy State provides the perfect soundtrack for any adventure across Wyoming’s beautiful landscape.
The Summer Road Trip Playlist is an annual release hosted on Spotify and promoted at high tourism areas across the state, such as at state parks, historic sites and trails, Wyoming visitor centers, museums and festivals. In addition to the promotion of the playlist, artists will receive featured pieces on their music through Wyoming Arts Council media channels.
The Summer Road Trip Playlist is an annual part of the Arts Council’s Wyoming Independent Music Initiative (WIMI), working to build a robust music scene in Wyoming.
For additional information, contact Taylor Craig, taylor.craig@wyo.gov, or 307-274-6673.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.