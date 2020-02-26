The annual collaboration between Northwest College and the Red Lodge Clay Center closes with an artists’ reception Friday at 2:30 p.m. in the lobby of the Cabre Building.
The artists’ reception is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.
Friday will be the last day for art enthusiasts to view the exhibition that showcases a combination of functional and decorative ceramics, which include both wheel-thrown and hand-built pieces.
Featured artists included Derek Au, Soojin Choi, Jon Green, Jared Peterson and Stephanie Wilhelm.
RLCC staff members David Hiltner, Jill Oberman, Sean O’Connell and Peter Scherzer will also be featured in the exhibition.
The Northwest Gallery in the Cabre Building is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays and Thursday evenings 7-9 p.m. Admission is free.
To learn more about the Red Lodge Clay Center, visit redlodgeclaycenter.com.
