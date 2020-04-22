By BRIAN BEAUVAIS
Park County archivist
Scenes of Sheridan Avenue from the early days reveal that the street, when dry, was a dusty, rock-strewn boulevard seldom receiving any meaningful maintenance. With a little rain or snowmelt the road surface quickly transformed into a muddy, pond-filled morass, irritating for automobile drivers and all but unpassable to foot traffic.
By the late 1920s it became clear with Cody’s growing population and the increasing volume of automobile traffic moving through town, the dusty and muddy situation could no longer be endured.
To speedily begin improvements, the Cody City Council created a downtown paving district in early 1929 as an emergency measure. However, a group of Cody business owners, mockingly christened the Backwoods Bunch due to their apparent lack of support for modernization, took the City to court in a successful attempt to halt the hastily initiated improvement plan. The Backwoods Bunch won its case when the judge found although paving Sheridan Avenue was obviously needed, it was clearly not an emergency, which was the rationale the city council had used to push through the measure so quickly to begin with.
Not to be deterred, in early 1930 the City again created a paving district encompassing only a few blocks of Sheridan Avenue – also a state highway – from 9th Street to 12th Street. When the city was informed by the Wyoming Highway Department that the project qualified for subsidies from the Federal Aid Fund, local leaders expanded their plan to encompass the length of Sheridan from Eighth Street to 17th Street.
The entire project was projected to cost $100,000, with the Federal Aid Fund contributing a quarter of the money and the city paying the rest. Paving began in September of 1930 with the first section from Ninth Street to 12th Street being completed by April of 1931. The rest of Sheridan and many of the downtown side streets were paved shortly afterward.
By the mid-1980s Sheridan Avenue was again slated for new surfacing. This time Cody took advantage of the scheduled road construction to further improve downtown with new sidewalks, pedestrian lights and corner sidewalk extensions for trees and benches.
Through the National Trust for Historic Preservation grant program, the Cody Chamber applied for matching grant funds to hire consulting architects and urban planners to identify needed downtown improvements.
These planners worked with local business owners on upgrades to storefronts and community spaces along Sheridan.
Construction began in August of 1984 on the western half of Sheridan Avenue and was completed in October of 1985 when work was finished from the 16th Street intersection to the Greybull Hill.
The chamber and local business owners asked that downtown work be stopped June 15-Sept. 1 so resurfacing might not disrupt the busy flow of tourist traffic.
During periods of construction, many downtown businesses allowed patrons to enter through the back alley or via an improvised boardwalk skirting the resurfacing work along Sheridan Avenue – the chamber and most downtown businesses agreed the improvements to downtown Cody were worth the inconvenience.
This major construction project cost the Wyoming Highway Department roughly $2.3 million. The work was performed by local contractors Altoff and Silvertip Construction.
The price tag for the accompanying improvements totaled about $542,000, with 60% cost share by downtown property owners and 40% by the City of Cody. Costs were later reduced, thanks to a $100,000 grant from the Paul Stock Foundation, $28,000 from the Cody Lions Club and $11,000 from various individuals and organizations for benches and trees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.