Jane Marie George was born at 1:53 p.m. April 28, 2020 to Laura and Thomas George of Powell at Powell Valley Healthcare.
She weighed 7 pounds 11 ounces and was 19.5 inches long.
Waydon James Gullickson was born at 8:51 a.m. April 30, 2020 to Sammi Jo and Tyrell Gullickson of Powell at Powell Valley Healthcare.
He weighed 8 pounds 5 ounces and was 19.25 inches long.
Grandparents are Wayne and Debi Gullickson of Cody and Don and Tina Carter of Sandpoint, Idaho.
Jonah Douglas Lee Alpers was born May 3, 2020 at West Park Hospital to Chrystal and Calvin Alpers of Cody.
He weighed 6 pounds 9 ounces.
Jonah joins siblings Alexis Young,12, Olivia Young, 9, Sophia Alpers, 4, and Gracie Alpers, 2.
Grandparents are Sheryl and Drew Alpers and Donna and Jim Blick.
Amelia Maltby Valdez was born April 29, 2020 at West Park Hospital to Tonya House and Dom Valdez of Cody.
She weighed 6 pounds 8 ounces.
Amelia joins sister Athena, 7.
Davian James Lee was born April 27, 2020 at West Park Hospital to Stephanie Lee of Cody.
He weighed 10 pounds 6 ounces.
Davian joins siblings Nika, 7, Emmerich, 4, and Reesa, 3.
Grandparents are Jason and Lisa Sapp and Ed and Carol Higbie.
Levi James Blair was born April 29, 2020 at West Park Hospital to Kalen and Chris Blair of Powell.
Grandparents are Aaron and Cheryl Wilkins and Charles and Joni Blair.
