CIVIL ACTIONS
Timothy Kirkland v. Glen Poffenbarger and Big Horn Bone & Joint LLC; Kirkland has filed a complaint asserting the defendants provided negligent care and did not provide alternative health options for him to pursue. The plaintiff has requested a 6 person jury for this case.
RMCC Inc. v. Park County Commissioners; The commissioners have submitted a motion for the court to reconsider its decision on the commissioner’s lack of jurisdiction ruling on RMCC’s petition. The defense says it has new video and physical evidence that proves RMCC knew about the commissioner’s decision to change their zoning immediately after they made their ruling. RMCC petitioning the court that the commissioners did not adequately inform them of a zoning change to their Powell property in April.
CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Teresa Coggins; The state amended the original offense to theft of property valued less than $1,000, a misdemeanor. Originally, Coggins was charged with theft of property valued $1,000 or more. She was sentenced to 7 days in jail at the Park County Detention Center with 90 days suspended and credit for 3 days served. Coggins also must pay $3,440.90 restitution to Rocky Mountain Discount Liquors, $250 in court fees and will be placed on 6 months supervised probation. Coggins pled guilty to stealing from RMDL while an employee there, 12 different times in the fall of 2017.
State v. Tiffany Mathews; Mathews was found in contempt of court and sentenced to a 10-day suspended jail sentence at the Park County Detention Center. She must comply with all terms and conditions of her related juvenile case. In August, Mathews was summoned to appear on numerous allegations that she broke the conditions of her visitation and custody rights for her children.
State v. John McCarthy Jr.; McCarthy is ordered to pay $2,320 in restitution and must serve 3 years unsupervised probation after having his probation revoked for the second time. McCarthy had his guilty plea for conspiring to commit burglary deferred in 2011. The guilty plea will continue to be deferred for this new term of probation. McCarthy admitted to absconding from probation in April. In 2011, McCarthy and other conspirators robbed a Powell home.
State v. Mallory Smith; Smith’s sentence was modified upon her confirmed inpatient bed date at Cedar Mountain Center. She is still ordered to serve 81 days in jail at the Park County Detention Center. Last summer, Smith failed or didn’t show up for drug tests on eight occasions and was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and driving without a valid driver’s license.
State v. Amy Lopez; Lopez was sentenced to 2-4 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver controlled substance meth. Charges for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance were dismissed per the plea deal. She will receive credit for 105 days already served in jail. Lopez directly associated with now federally imprisoned inmate Bill Lee for the purpose of trafficking narcotics, an activity authorities followed from January 2017-February 2018.
State v. Glen Davison; Davison is facing charges for knowingly causing bodily injury to another with a deadly weapon, a felony carrying up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. He is also facing a misdemeanor for possession of a controlled substance, a charge carrying up to 12 months in prison and $1,000 in fines. He is scheduled for a Jan. 9 pretrial conference and Feb. 12 jury trial. In 2016, Davison was accused of hitting another man with a baseball bat and possessing meth and drug paraphernalia. He absconded a few months later and was not found again until Oct. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.