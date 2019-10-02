Put away the fork and knife and grab the toothpicks, because on Friday several restaurants are serving up samples to raise money for the community’s children.
The seventh annual Taste of Park County is 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday at the Cody Auditorium. Tickets are $20, and can be purchased at the Thistle, Cody Chamber, The UPS Store and CASA office.
The event started by Court Appointed Special Advocates of the 5th Judicial District hosts 19 area restaurants and food vendors to raise money for the non-profit organization. Attendees may try samples of all the restaurants and participate in a silent auction.
CASA raises awareness of child abuse and neglect in the community, and trains volunteers to help with such cases. Megan Klym, the local executive director, said the event not only promotes the local eateries but is CASA’s main fundraising event.
“This fundraiser started seven years ago to try and promote our area restaurants and also raise some money for these kiddos,” Klym said. “The funds that are raised through the ticket sales and the silent auction go toward training our volunteer advocates, continuing education and also for the kids themselves. We’ve helped with birthday parties, Christmas gifts, school supplies, made sure they had warm hats and boots, or just any every day need they may have.”
Several of the 19 restaurants at this year’s event have contributed in the past. Some of them contributed as early as the first Taste of Park County, such as the Heritage Bakery & Bistro and the Irma Restaurant, up to last year like Trailhead, which Klym said was well received at the event.
“We have a couple of exciting new ones as well, such as Wyoming Natural Burger coming this year, and Andy’s Donuts, the doughnut truck run by the Powell high school student,” Klym said. “It’s fun to see how we have some that have been with us from the start, but also see how we’ve been able to grow and have all of these other contributors.”
Aside from the food samplings, attendees can also take part in the silent auction. This year will have a wide variety of prizes, including a Peyton Manning autographed football, trips to Mexico, children’s bicycles and basket items of various themes, such as stuffed animals, tools and hunting supplies.
“We have something for everybody, which is what I love about our silent auction,” Klym said. “We want to make sure that we include everybody, because we want for the whole community to be able to come. We are family friendly, so we want everyone to know that is where our aim is.”
