Rec Center sticky notes

The Cody Rec Center recently set up a display near the front of the building where people may share thoughts about what they would like to see added in the future, whether that be new programs, new features or other thoughts and ideas. People will have the opportunity to add more sticky notes at least until Christmas, if not through the end of the year.

 Photo by Zac Taylor

