Northwest College is requesting input during its strategic visioning for 2020 through 2025. Area residents are invited to participate in the following listening sessions that will be held in Park County communities Nov. 5-7.
Meeteetse: Tuesday, 6:30-8 p.m. in the Meeteese School Cafeteria, located at 2107 Idaho St.
Cody: Wednesday, 6:30-8 p.m. in the Cody Library’s Grizzly Hall, located at 1500 Heart Mountain St.
Powell: Nov. 7, 6:30-8 p.m. in the Yellowstone Building Conference Center, located at 331 E. Seventh St.
Through the strategic visioning listening sessions, NWC aims to set ambitious but attainable goals that will maintain or exceed current institutional performance and national benchmarks.
During this process, the college is seeking a wide range of views and participation from current students, community members, business leaders, faculty and staff.
“The participation of our community members is extremely valuable,” NWC president Stefani Hicswa said. “Through the strategic visioning listening sessions, we’re looking forward to getting feedback that will help us determine how NWC can best meet the current and future needs of Park County residents.”
For more information, contact Executive Secretary for the President and Board of Trustees Diana Gwynn at Diana.Gwynn@nwc.edu or (307) 754-6058.
