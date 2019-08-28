Lainey May Robinson was born Aug. 24, 2019, at West Park Hospital to Josh and Shelly Robinson of Cody.
She weighed 6 pounds 11 ounces.
Lainey joins a 4-year-old sibling, Miranda.
Grandparents are Steve and Ellen Bales and Levi and Linda Robinson.
Charles Robert Musser was born Aug. 22, 2019, at West Park Hospital to Forrest and Mallory Musser of Cody.
He weighed 7 pounds 6 ounces.
Grandparents are Mark and Shelley Musser, Eric and Jaci Wright and the late Pilar Muñoz.
