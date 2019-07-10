Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Latisha Roberts, 20, warrant, July 2
Candra Spees, 33, warrant, July 3
Tabatha Stuebner, 34, warrant, July 3
Amy Lopez, 37, attempt and conspire, manufacturing or delivering meth, July 3
Sloan Justice, 51, attempt and conspire, July 4
Daniel Justice, 57, attempt and conspire, July 4
Hal Perino, 38, warrant, July 6
Disturbance
Campers recklessly shooting fireworks at Sunshine Reservoir on County Road 5XS in Meeteetse, 9:50 a.m. July 4.
Woman at Yellowstone Cutthroat Ranch on Stagecoach Trail in Cody said her neighbors are shooting off fireworks and the debris are falling into her yard, 10:05 p.m. July 4.
Fireworks complaint filed from Juby’s Trailer Court on 19th Street in Cody at 10:30 p.m. July 4.
People shooting off fireworks from house on County Road 2BC in Cody. The house was auctioned off a month ago but no one should be living in it, 10:25 p.m. July 5.
Complaint filed from Red Lake on County Road 6WXE in Cody for fireworks, 10:50 p.m. July 5.
Car driving behind KOA campground on US 14-16-20 East in Cody playing loud bass, disturbing campers. The caller would like a drive-through of the campground, 11:40 p.m. July 5.
Two men arguing near the intersection of 19th Street and Alger Avenue in Cody. One of them was in a house and the other was outside screaming, wearing a trucker hat, navy blue shorts, a black t-shirt, tennis shoes with black socks. The second man has now left and is headed up Indian Trail, 12:35 a.m. July 6. Deputies were unable to locate.
Neighbor on Monaghan Lane in Cody has been shooting off fireworks for more than an hour, 11:20 p.m. July 6.
Traffic
Crashed dirt bike on Lane 11 ½ in Powell at 7:35 p.m. June 30. One injury but unknown blockage.
One-car rollover on Lane 8 in Powell involving a green GMC with Oregon license plates. Victim is already at the hospital, 8:40 p.m. June 30.
Vehicle parked at intersection of WYO 120 South and County Road 3KD in Meeteetse for three days, 8:30 a.m. July 1. The vehicle was cited by deputies.
Man tried to run caller off the road near Starlight Enterprises on County Road 6FV in Cody, 10 a.m. July 1.
Woman said she was passed by a speeding yellow convertible near Powell High School at the intersection of Lane 8 and Road 8 in Powell, 7:05 p.m. July 1.
Laptop found near law enforcement center on road at Lane 5 and WYO 114 in Powell, 8:55 p.m. July 4.
Large rocks on Stagecoach Trail in Cody, 2-3 feet across the road, 6:55 a.m. July 5. Deputies provided assistance.
Dirt bikes travelling from the track on County Road 6UU to highway driving recklessly, 12:20 p.m. July 5.
Vehicle rollover near Road 14 and US 14A in Powell, 10:30 p.m. July 5.
Deputies called to assist Wyoming Highway Patrol with removing a calf from US 14A in Powell, 11:40 p.m. July 5.
Tree limbs in road on WYO 120 North in Cody, 9:20 a.m. July 6.
Green motorcycle speeding up and down Lane 11 ½ in Powell, 9:30 a.m. July 6.
Youths riding dirt bikes on Lane 11 ½ in Powell, 12:45 p.m. July 6.
Pothole in the middle of County Road 2ABS in Cody, 1:25 p.m. July 6.
Other
Landlord on Stagecoach Trail in Cody said renter was served a notice to evict by a deputy but it does not appear they plan to move out, 9:20 a.m. June 30.
Illegal dumping reported at Red Lake on County Road 6WXE in Cody, 1:15 p.m. June 30.
Vehicle abandoned at Polecat Bench on WYO 295 in Powell on the bench behind the airport. There is no hood on the light or brown car with its trunk open, 8:40 a.m. July 1.
A vehicle abandoned at Road 22 ½ in Powell, 10 a.m. July 2.
Deceased man found at Cassie’s Supper Club on Yellowstone Avenue at 3:20 p.m. July 2. He was 62 years old.
Cows in pasture on Road 5 in Powell, 6:05 p.m. July 2.
Woman said her ex-boyfriend is threatening her and her new boyfriend on Road 20 in Cody via text, 8:40 a.m. July 3.
Search and Rescue performed search for Pahaska Teepee employee on US 14-16-20 West in Cody. They hadn’t been seen as of 3 p.m. July 2. Reported at 9 a.m. July 3.
Individual on US 14A in Powell said someone was shooting at their airplane, 11:05 a.m. July 3.
Powell woman on Road 7 said a dog attacked her dog on an unknown county road, 12:10 p.m. July 4.
Gun found at Wood River Bridge on WYO 290 in Meeteetse, 4:45 p.m. July 4.
Road 11 in Powell resident received a death threat via voicemail, 1:30 p.m. July 5.
Search and Rescue call placed from Sleeping Giant Ski Area and Zipline on US 14-16-20 in Cody for a self rescued 40-year-old woman with a rib injury, 11:55 a.m. July 6.
Ralston resident on Clark Avenue would like a deputy to stop by to look at an animal carcass, 4 p.m. July 6.
Search and Rescue called for two flipped over rafts on river off Del Rio Road in Powell. All victims are accounted for, 5:45 p.m. July 6.
Wallet found near Road 15 and US 14A in Powell, 6:55 p.m. July 6.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Justice Anderson, 24, possession of controlled substance – plant, possession of controlled substance- powder, under the influence of controlled substances, July 2
Jacob Alexander, 30, driving with invalid license, no auto insurance, illegal window tint, July 2
Tammy Wagner, 44, probation and parole violation, under the influence of controlled substances, July 2
Norman Reel, 60, driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to perform duty upon colliding with unattended vehicle or property, warrant, July 2
Bradford Hanes, 28, violation of a protection order, July 3
Billy Ancell, 31, driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lights, no driver’s license, improper signals, July 4
Chay Cunningham, 42, warrant for failure to comply with probation conditions, July 5
Robert Pedro, 38, warrant for manufacturing or delivering meth, attempt and conspire, July 5
Trey Kraut, 23, driving under the influence of alcohol, open alcohol container, speeding, July 6
George Albrecht, 26, public intoxication, July 7
Jeremy Johnstone, 21, illegal possession of controlled substance, invalid driver’s license, no proof of auto insurance, obstructed driver’s view, July 7
Joseph Kunkle, 35, driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless endangering, leaving the scene of an accident, July 8
Disturbance
Woman on Draw Street said neighbors are beating on the wall and being loud, 4:30 p.m. July 2.
Driver at Whitlock Motors on Big Horn Avenue warned for shooting fireworks, 1:50 a.m. July 3.
People continue to set off car alarm at public parking lot on Beck Avenue, 3:30 p.m. July 4.
Someone shooting off fireworks near 20th Street and Newton Avenue, 3:50 p.m. July 4.
Fireworks being shot on 11th Street between Cedar Lane and Birch Lane, 8:20 p.m. July 4. Officers issued a warning.
Officers issued a warning for fireworks being shot off near 13th Street and Wyoming Avenue, 9:35 p.m. July 4.
Fireworks shooting off at Mentock Park on Blackburn Avenue, 11:40 p.m. July 4. Officers issued a warning.
Warning issued on River View Drive for fireworks being shot off at vacant lot, 8:50 p.m. July 5.
Woman about 30-40-years old making strange noises at Recycling Center on 15th Street, 9:10 a.m. July 6.
Man yelling across the street from apartments on Mountain View Drive, 6:25 p.m. July 6.
Woman on 29th Street said a dog has been barking behind her house for the past 30 minutes. The dog is in a yellow brick house, 1:10 a.m. July 7.
Neighbors in basement on 14th Street are being very loud, 11:15 p.m. July 8.
Traffic
Gray Honda hybrid with unknown license plates driving erratically near Walmart, almost caused two head-on collisions. Last seen headed on east on Yellowstone Avenue, 9:20 a.m. July 2.
Trail of antifreeze running down drainage in front of house on 20th Street. It’s coming from Stampede Avenue, past 20th towards Big Horn Bank, 3:20 p.m. July 2.
Two-vehicle crash at Albertsons on 17th Street. There was no injuries or blockage, 5:30 p.m. July 2.
Woman at the Irma Hotel witnessed a hit and run at Sheridan Avenue and 12th Street and believes the driver is intoxicated, 8 p.m. July 2.
RV parked sideways and blocking handicap spots at Hands 2 Help on 13th Street, 7:35 a.m. July 3.
Pontiac Sunfire parked in A Little Paradise Child Care on Big Horn Avenue parking lot all day, 12:30 p.m. July 3.
Woman said a vehicle almost struck her daughter at the Irma Hotel on Sheridan Avenue, 12:40 p.m. July 3.
Someone put police barriers in road near Beck Avenue and 19th Street, 1:10 a.m. July 4.
RV parked facing the wrong direction on Peake Avenue, 10:30 a.m. July 4.
Two vehicle crash at Albertsons on 17th Street, 1 p.m. July 4. There was no injuries or blockage.
Funeral escort requested from Church of Latter Day Saints stake office on Heart Mountain Drive to the Riverside Cemetery at 11:15 a.m. July 5.
Two vehicles crashed at NAPA motor parts on Beck Avenue at 2:50 p.m. July 5. One driver was cited for improper backing.
Crash at Albertsons on 17th Street, 9:10 a.m. July 6. A driver was cited for improper backing.
Grey Dodge and gooseneck trailer parked the wrong way in front of Trailhead Restaurant on Beck Avenue, 4 p.m. July 6.
Motor vehicle crash at West Park Hospital on Sheridan Avenue caused a Dodge Journey to lose its bumper. The vehicle is parked in the third spot up against the street, 8:15 p.m. July 6.
REDDI report filed on intoxicated female driver at Moose Alley Lodging on Wyoming Avenue. She hit the curb when she left and is driving a red Subaru with a luggage rack on top, 1:40 p.m. July 7.
Numerous vehicles blocking sidewalk on Robert Street by parking on it, 7:10 p.m. July 7.
Deer on 13th Street hill near Paul Stock Aquatic and Recreation Center looks like it was hit by a car but is still alive at this time, 5:35 a.m. July 8.
Someone hit an electric box near Seventh Street and Platinum Avenue, 9 a.m. July 8.
Parking dispute on Roberts Street, 10:55 a.m. July 8.
Other
Woman said homeowners on Bleistein Avenue are getting in her face and threatening her after she reported their front door and garage door open. She said they spat in her face,11:20 a.m. July 2.
Green leather wallet with driver’s license, passport, credit cards inside, missing from C Street, 8:55 p.m. July 2.
Black Samsung Note 9 lost at Stampede Rodeo Grounds on West Yellowstone Avenue, 8:40 a.m. July 3.
Woman said someone stole her bag from her at the Paul Stock Aquatic and Recreation Center on Heart Mountain Street, 9 a.m. July 3.
Birch Lane resident said someone cut their coaxial cables for their TV between the night of June 27 and the morning of June 28. Officers provided assistance at 9:20 a.m. July 3.
Caller said Juniper Wine and Spirits Employees on 12th Street are serving alcohol to patrons on the sidewalk, 9:45 a.m. July 3.
Property damage reported from 12th Street River Access near Spruce Drive and River View Drive, 10 a.m. July 3.
Vehicle parked in El Vaquero lot that staff wants moved, 1:20 p.m. July 3.
Keys lost possibly at the Silver Dollar Bar on Sheridan Avenue. It is a single key fob to a Honda, 3:10 p.m. July 3.
Woman on 23rd Street would like to talk to an officer about getting bit by a dog when walking on the street, 6:05 p.m. July 3.
Vehicle abandoned at Walmart, 8:45 p.m. July 3.
Credit card found on Eighth Street, believed to be owned by a parade participant, 9:45 a.m. July 4.
IPhone 6 in turquoise wallet lost near Sheridan Avenue and 16th Street, 11:25 a.m. July 4.
Fence knocked down on Mountain View Drive, 11:50 a.m. July 4.
Credit card found outside store on Sheridan Avenue, 2:10 p.m. July 4.
Woman said she was grabbed by a neighbor at the Irma Hotel on Sheridan Avenue July 2 and manhandled, 4:25 p.m. July 4.
Someone sleeping in sleeping bag in front of front door at Pinnacle Bank on Yellowstone Avenue, 7:25 a.m. July 5.
Brown leather wallet with “Pops leather” written on it lost at Cody Motor Lodge on Sheridan Avenue. The wallet had a driver’s license, credit card, truck key, military ID, Social Security card, National Park card and $27 in cash inside, 9:10 a.m. July 5.
Woman at the Department of Family Services said a $400 Cabela’s tent and about $600 of fishing gear taken from her truck most likely while she was parked on Sheridan Avenue, 12:55 p.m. July 5.
Wyoming Avenue man said his neighbor has cameras pointed directly at his residence and would like to speak with an officer about it, 3:45 p.m. July 5.
Canvas backpack with laptop and cash inside lost from Yankee Car Wash on the east end of Big Horn Avenue, 4:10 p.m. July 5.
Drug dealer reported on B Street, 8:55 a.m. July 6.
Driver’s license left at Pizza on the Run on Sheridan Avenue, 12:20 p.m. July 6.
An A Street woman is receiving threatening texts from her ex, 11:35 p.m. July 6.
Intoxicated man reported near the intersection of 14th Street and Sheridan Avenue. He is stumbling and only has one shoe. He is wearing shorts and has no shirt on, with red hair and a red beard. The man is no longer at the scene and the caller does not know where they went, 5:45 a.m. July 7.
IPhone XTR in a blue case possibly lost near Wells Fargo on Sheridan Avenue and 16th Street, 6:55 p.m. July 7.
Marijuana smell reported from Big Horn Avenue, 7 p.m. July 7.
Woman said a man is harassing her at work at Yellowstone Out West on Sheridan Avenue, calling her phone. Officers provided assistance at 10:25 a.m. July 8.
Employee’s vehicle broke into at Choice Aviation on Duggelby Drive in Cody, 11:05 a.m. July 8.
Woman at Kimi’s Flowers on Big Horn Avenue said her ex is harassing her through text messages and social media and would like to speak with an officer about it, 1:15 p.m. July 8.
Platinum Avenue woman stopped by the Cody Law Enforcement Center to talk about her neighbor harassing her and her son, 1:40 p.m. July 8.
Excessive amount of animal feces at location on 31st Street. Officers provided assistance at 2 p.m. July 8.
Raw water line burst on Salsbury Avenue, 6:10 p.m. July 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.