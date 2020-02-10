An industrial hemp seminar is being offered at the Powell Research and Extension Center on Feb. 13.
University of Wyoming Extension educator Jeremy Vardiman said the session is 9-10 a.m. The seminar will give a basic overview, including the botanical nature of industrial hemp, production markets and a regulations update. A question-and-answer session will follow.
For more information, contact Vardiman at (307) 754-8836.
