Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Jonathan Beaudrie, $88; Allen Bowles, $120; Peter Atkinson, $110; Patricia Frankenfield, $125; Brianna Anderson, $90; Fred Dowd, $100; Kathleen Hoskins, $120; Christopher Pirie, $170; Rudolph Jolovich, $88; William Nutt, $115; Sara Schauermann, $115; Lori Swanton, $105.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Brent Metzer, failure to display valid license plates, validation stickers or permits, $75; Landon Hebbler, open alcohol container, $125; Lisa Yates, no seat belt, $25; Chad Garaas, driving on the right side of the road, $85; Connor Patterson, invalid license, $125; Gregory Soltero, invalid documents, $125; Jaxson Carter, no seat belt – passenger more than 12-years old, $10; Brad Farmer, $90; Jean Dunn, invalid documents, $90; Ronald Young, failure to back out safely without interfering with traffic, $75; Norman Parker, expired temporary license, $125; Ronald DeRocher, failure to drive in a single lane, $85; Jon Carter, fishing in closed waters, $135; Michael Royer, breach of peace, $605; Shannon Tyra, texting while driving, $90; Jason Ray, no seat belt, $25.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Gregory Volitich, Pittsburgh, Pa., $125; Matthew Knipe, Danville, Ill., $100; Lori Perry Daugherty, St. Leonard, Md., $90; Kenneth Burows, Scottsdale, Ariz., $100; Mark Stolzer, Spicewood, Texas, $100; Jayson Bagwell, Roscoe, Mont., $120; Myranda Mix, Billings, $120; Caleb Houghtling, Anaheim, Calif., $135; David Blair, Tucson, Ariz., $88; Sighian Hsin, Pleasanton, Calif., $90; Madhu Ramachandran, Schaumberg, Ill., $15; Peter Giangaspro, Highland, N.Y., $155; Robert Huffman, Harrisonburg, Va., $110; Madeline Pollock, Laurel, $105; Jaime Delao, Billings, $100; Nichole Smith, Overland Park, Kan., $155; Shad Funk, Spokane, Wash., $88; Lawrence Nasset, Madras, Ore., $125; Derek Belloni, Coeur D’Alene, Idaho, $100; Phillip Dillon, Edgewater, Colo., $130; Stetson Durand, Cowley, $90; Colter Craig, Laurel, $150; Olivia Frost, Cowley, $86; Darren Jung, Ft. Collins, Colo., $90; Richard Hoover, Canyon Lake, Calif., $100; Peter Barsotti, Eugene, Ore., $88; Gregory Freeman, Panama City, Fla., $135; Joseph Johnson, Mahtomedi, Minn., $88; Aaron Blumberg, Bermuda Dunes, Calif., $90; James Luttrell, Vine Grove, Ky., $90; Marleen Walter, Billings, $86; Suchit Kavady, Naperville, Ill., $145; Stephen Marlowe, Winchester, Va., $150; Jordan Scott, Hardeeville, S.C., $121; Joshua Klinedinst, Rawlins, $88; Fernando Santiago, Harbort City, Calif., $90; Donna Eckman, Winchester, Calif., $82; Zachary Simoneau, Basin, $90; Meetish Dave, San Ramon, Calif., $145; Robert Mastis, Fenton, Mo., $88; Andrea Restivo, Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., $118; David Le Pissart, Grenoble, France, $170.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Alan Henley, Colorado Springs, Colo., expired temporary license, $135; Charles Newton, Burlington, no seat belt, $25; Michael Sapp, Worland, no seat belt, invalid documents, $135; Jason Dean, Arvada, Colo., no child safety restraint, $65; Suchit Kavady, Naperville, Ill., improper use of child restraint, $65; Joseph Juarez, Lawton, Okla., fishing in closed waters, $135; Stephen Marlowe, Winchester, Va., failure to yield to emergency vehicle, $125.
