Friday, November 22nd

Cody

Live music, 11 a.m.-noon, Senior Center.

FallFest Family Fun Day, 3-7 p.m., Buffalo Bill Center of the West.

Powell

Bingo, 7 p.m., Eagles.

Saturday, November 23rd

Cody

Cody Winter Market, 9 a.m.-noon, 1328 Beck Ave.

Crisis Intervention Services Craft Fair, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Cody Auditorium.

Lions Club Turkey Day, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Bob Moore Memorial Parking Lot.

CCAL Turkey Day open house, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., artist demonstrations 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sunday, November 24th

Cody

Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 1001 13th St.

Monday, November 25tth

Cody

Paintbrush Piecers Quilt Guild meeting, 6 p.m., Senior Center. Business meeting, show and tell, and program by Sue Hanson, owner of Trackside Quilt Shop in Laurel. Meetings are free and guests are welcome. For more contact Marybeth, (307) 754-5399.

Bingo at the Elks Lodge, 6 p.m., 1202 Beck Ave., open to public.

Yellowstone Harmony Chorus practice (a women’s chorus), 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ. Newcomers welcome. For details, call Linda at (307) 213-4407 or Jonene (307) 527-6122.

Tuesday, November 26th

Cody

Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.

The Yellowstone Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church. For information call (307) 272-8680.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.