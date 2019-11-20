Friday, November 22nd
Cody
Live music, 11 a.m.-noon, Senior Center.
FallFest Family Fun Day, 3-7 p.m., Buffalo Bill Center of the West.
Powell
Bingo, 7 p.m., Eagles.
Saturday, November 23rd
Cody
Cody Winter Market, 9 a.m.-noon, 1328 Beck Ave.
Crisis Intervention Services Craft Fair, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Cody Auditorium.
Lions Club Turkey Day, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Bob Moore Memorial Parking Lot.
CCAL Turkey Day open house, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., artist demonstrations 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Sunday, November 24th
Cody
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 1001 13th St.
Monday, November 25tth
Cody
Paintbrush Piecers Quilt Guild meeting, 6 p.m., Senior Center. Business meeting, show and tell, and program by Sue Hanson, owner of Trackside Quilt Shop in Laurel. Meetings are free and guests are welcome. For more contact Marybeth, (307) 754-5399.
Bingo at the Elks Lodge, 6 p.m., 1202 Beck Ave., open to public.
Yellowstone Harmony Chorus practice (a women’s chorus), 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ. Newcomers welcome. For details, call Linda at (307) 213-4407 or Jonene (307) 527-6122.
Tuesday, November 26th
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
The Yellowstone Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church. For information call (307) 272-8680.
