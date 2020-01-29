Wyoming Outdoorsmen is sponsoring a special hunter safety course specifically focused and designed for women and girls who are beginning hunters.
It will include the standard curriculum and instructors will incorporate topics geared toward the interests of female beginning hunters.
The class is open to everyone, and daughters who wish to bring their mom or dad are encouraged to do so.
This class will be held at Cody Firearms Experience beginning Sunday afternoon Feb. 9 and continuing on Monday-Thursday evenings Feb. 10-13.
Class times are listed on the website enrollment page.
To enroll in this class go to the Wyoming Game and Fish website wgfd.wyo.gov/ then click on the Education button, click on the Hunter Education Course Schedule, find the Cody Classes listed alphabetically, click on the Cody Class with Tim Barry listed as lead instructor – it is class 02-13-20-2986.
Students who successfully complete the course and pass the exam will receive their Wyoming Game and Fish Hunter Safety Certificate.
For more information contact: Barry at (860) 480-2050.
Wyoming Outdoorsmen will provide all classes with a water and snack break along with a graduation gift for all graduating students.
The cost of this class is $10 per student, cash and personal checks accepted.
This fee is waived for Wyoming Outdoorsmen members and their minor children.
March 22-27 hunter ed class
This class will be at Cody Firearms Experience beginning on Sunday afternoon March 22 and continuing Tuesday-Friday evenings March 24-27. Class times are listed on the website enrollment page.
To enroll in this class go to the Wyoming Game and Fish website wgfd.wyo.gov/ then find the Cody class that has Bruce Salzmann listed as lead instructor – 03-27-20-2935.
For more information contact Bruce Salzmann, (715) 530-1565, or salzmannbruce@gmail.com.
