Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Joseph Jones, 44, failure to register as sex offender, Dec. 13
Disturbance
A vehicle’s hazards and alarms were going off at the Elkhorn Bar on State Street in Meeteetse, 7:20 p.m. Dec. 12.
Traffic
Vehicle in ditch near Road 11 and Lane 8 in Powell, 1 a.m. Dec. 8.
Motor vehicle crash on Lane 4 in Powell reported from 11:50 p.m. the previous night. The caller and son are in the emergency room and the car is on its side in the ditch as of 8:30 a.m. Dec. 8.
Vehicle crashed into county side of cattle guard at Red Lake on County Road 6WXE in Cody. Reported at 7:10 p.m. Dec. 9. Deputies provided assistance.
Automobile abandoned near the intersection of North Panther Boulevard and Road 8 in Powell, 4:05 p.m. Dec. 11.
A 4x4 was reported in the road near WYO 291 and County Road 6WX in Cody, 6:20 p.m. Dec. 11. Deputies provided assistance.
Man said he hit a deer on County Road 3LE in Meeteetse. The deer was injured in the road, 7 a.m. Dec. 12.
Dodge truck slid into guardrail where the pavement ends on County Road 4DT on Meeteetse, 8:05 a.m. Dec. 12.
Trailer abandoned on Cooper Lane in Cody. Caller would like to speak with a deputy about the abandoned vehicle process, 12:15 p.m. Dec. 12.
A vehicle hit a fence near the intersection of County Road 2AB and US 14A in Cody at 6:10 p.m. Dec. 12. There were no injuries or blockage.
Driver warned for too many lights illuminated in front of vehicle on WYO 120 South in Meeteetse, 9 p.m. Dec. 13.
Vehicle abandoned at Dominos Pizza on Sheridan Avenue for the past five days. Caller would like it stickered as of 2:25 a.m. Dec. 14.
Deputies assisted Wyoming Highway Patrol with an accident on US 14-16-20 West in Cody, 8:15 p.m. Dec. 14.
Other
Caller lost a small green wallet at Walgreens on Sheridan Avenue in Cody, 3:35 p.m. Dec. 8.
Driver taking a nap near the intersection of US 14A and County 3EX in Cody, 11:30 p.m. Dec. 8.
Vehicle with missing tire and no occupants abandoned at Red Lake in Cody for the past few days. Reported at 1:10 a.m. Dec. 9. Deputies provided assistance.
Woman said prescription drugs stolen from her home on Road 19 in Powell on Thanksgiving. Reported at 8:45 a.m. Dec. 9.
Two brown horses in a field west of the water plant on West North Street in Powell, 8:55 a.m. Dec. 9.
Dogs got into caller’s sheep on Lane 6 in Powell. There are numerous sheep injured and one dead as of 3:50 p.m. Dec. 10.
Doe deer lying down with its back broken on the west side of WYO 295 in Powell, near the second evergreen from the road, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10. Deputies provided assistance.
Arrowhead Drive in Cody woman said she had work done at her house on Dec. 9 and during that time someone stole some of her pills, 2:40 p.m. Dec. 12.
Internet fraud reported on Hitching Post Drive in Cody. Caller needs to talk to a deputy about it at 10:50 a.m. Dec. 13.
Three horses in pasture on County Road 6SU in Cody. One is a big, brown horse that doesn’t look like it’s being taken care of, 11:35 a.m. Dec. 13.
Possibly deceased female found at McCullough Drive residence in Cody, 12:10 p.m. Dec. 13.
Black iPhone 8 lost a few months ago somewhere in the Cody area. The cell phone has been deactivated and the carrier notified as of 10:55 a.m. Dec. 14.
Deputies initiated activities on Lane 11 ½ in Powell, 2:25 p.m. Dec. 14.
Woman on County Road 4DT in Meeteetse said her neighbors just threatened her, 6:15 p.m. Dec. 14.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Patricia Shew, 58, warrant and use of controlled substance, Dec. 15
Michael Martin, 49, warrant for failure to comply with probation conditions, Dec. 16
Weston Barnes, 32, driving with invalid license, probation violation, Dec. 17
Disturbance
Northwest door alarm went off at Arby’s on Yellowstone Avenue, 3:20 a.m. Dec. 11.
Dog chained to makeshift fence on Central Avenue has been crying and whining for the past two hours. Officers provided assistance at 12:50 p.m. Dec. 13.
Dogs have been barking all night on Eighth Street, 5:55 a.m. Dec. 14.
Two barking dogs reported in Appalachian Avenue area. Officers were unable to locate the dogs as of 8:45 a.m. Dec. 16.
Traffic
Red truck with two people inside reported stuck in a snowbank somewhere on C Street near Big Horn Avenue, 1:10 a.m. Dec. 10. Officers provided assistance.
Two vehicle crash near the intersection of Big Horn Avenue and Blackburn Avenue at 7:50 a.m. Dec. 10. There were no injuries or blockage.
Driver warned for failure to stop for a school bus near the intersection of 10th Street and Beck Avenue, 7:50 a.m. Dec. 10.
Chevrolet Suburban stuck in the middle of the East Sheridan Avenue hill, blocking both lanes of travel near 29th Street at 3:15 p.m. Dec. 10. Officers provided assistance.
Delayed hit and run reported occurring around noon at the Senior Center parking lot on 16th Street. There was damage to the vehicle’s driver-side door. The caller is now at home as of 3:25 p.m. Dec. 10.
Man said someone struck the front end of his vehicle on 15th Street at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 10.
Two cars slid off the road on Carter Avenue at 11:45 p.m. Dec. 10. There were no injuries but the caller said his son was driving.
Vehicle ran a stop sign about five minutes ago at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West on Sheridan Avenue, 2:40 p.m. Dec. 11. Officers were unable to assist.
Brown vehicle swerving all over the road on Sheridan Avenue near Yellowstone Gift Shop at 9 a.m. Dec. 12. Officers provided assistance.
Woman said she was driving behind a gravel truck and a rock hit and broke her windshield. Her insurance carrier told her she needs to file a police report, 9:15 a.m. Dec. 12.
Officers assisted a Wyoming Highway Patrol unit on Sheridan Avenue at 3:50 p.m. Dec. 12.
Video provided to officers of a vehicle running the school bus sign and almost hitting kids on Stampede Avenue. Reported at 5:05 p.m. Dec. 12.
Three girls running into the street and walking on the side rail of the 12th Street hill by the 30 MPH sign and Elm Street. They all had blonde hair and were of young, kindergarten age. One of the girls was wearing a green coat. Officers provided assistance at 2:40 p.m. Dec. 13.
REDDI report filed on older, tan pickup truck all over the road near 35th Street and Sheridan Avenue. Police were unable to locate as of 6:10 p.m. Dec. 13.
Vehicle pulled over for excessive smoke and speed on Eighth Street at 11:20 a.m. Dec. 14.
Other
Officers conducted a home visit on Wyoming Avenue, 9:15 a.m. Dec. 10.
Woman on 16th Street said her ex-boyfriend sent her a video of him being physically violent with another female. She would like to speak with an officer about it at 11:10 a.m. Dec. 10.
Female lost her brown pocket wallet at Albertsons on 17th Street at 12:15 p.m. Dec. 10. There is a driver’s license, debit card, Social Security number, medical card and $8 cash inside.
American West brown leather wallet found at Gary’s Vacuum on 17th Street. Officers provided assistance at 12:25 p.m. Dec. 10.
Trailer parked in a corner of Buckstitch Canvas lot on 16th Street, reported to be blocking a gate and an eyesore. Officers provided assistance at 11:50 a.m. Dec. 11.
Assault reported at Cody High School on 10th Street, 11:50 a.m. Dec. 11.
Someone broke the lock to the entrance gate at C&L Storage Units No. 3 on Date Street. Officers provided assistance at 12:15 p.m. Dec. 11.
Slim, grey wallet with credit cards inside lost at Walmart about a week ago. Reported at 1 p.m. Dec. 11.
Animal bite reported from Parkway Trailer and RV Park on Yellowstone Avenue at 3:10 p.m. Dec. 11. The biting party was a black cat with orange eyes, normally seen on the hill behind the park.
Vehicle parked after business hours at Park County Ready Mix on County Road 2AB. Officers provided assistance at 8:45 p.m. Dec. 11.
Cody Regional Health staff requested help with a patient at West Park Hospital at 9:40 p.m. Dec. 11.
Assault reported from Cody Middle School on Cougar Avenue yesterday. A 7th grade student involved walked out of the school wearing a grey hoodie and blue backpack, 11:05 a.m. Dec. 12.
Woman at the Presbyterian Church on 23rd Street said one of her male students threatened one of her female students and she would like to speak to an officer about it. Officers provided assistance at 12:50 p.m. Dec. 12.
Man at Beartooth Inn on US 14-16-20 East said people are harassing him after he fired an employee. Officers provided assistance at 8:20 p.m. Dec. 12.
Sheridan Avenue caller would like to speak to an officer about being accused of being suicidal by a medical professional. Officers provided assistance at 9:55 a.m. Dec. 13.
Holiday Inn staff on Sheridan Avenue would like a former employee trespassed from the property. Officers provided assistance at 11:15 a.m. Dec. 13.
Two children knocking over trash cans near Holiday Inn on Sheridan Avenue. One of the kids, about 15 years old, was wearing an orange sweatshirt. The other child was younger. Police were unable to assist as of 6:05 p.m. Dec. 13.
Man on 15th Street said someone has been trespassing on his property and opened his front door. Police provided assistance at 7:05 p.m. Dec. 13.
Woman at Shoshone Court Apartments on Pioneer Avenue said her ex-husband has been harassing her via text. Officers provided assistance at 7:10 p.m. Dec. 13.
Female said she received a voicemail that her father was going to leave this world on Christmas Eve. Officers provided assistance at 7:40 p.m. Dec. 13.
Caller said there is a truck parked in the wrong direction on the north side of the 12th Street playground with their lights shining on the school at 10:50 p.m. Dec. 13. They said it looks like people are possibly playing soccer.
Neighbor at Shamrock Apartments on 29th Street crossed the street and has multiple dogs with her off leash and doesn’t clean up after them. Officers provided assistance at 12:15 p.m. Dec. 14.
Woman at Lockhart Inn on Yellowstone Avenue said she smelled marijuana at 4:55 p.m. Dec. 14.
A customer at the Silver Dollar Bar on Sheridan Avenue thinks another customer is scamming credit cards. Officers provided assistance at 5:40 p.m. Dec. 14.
Lots of trash and pieces of mail reported on Sheridan Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 7:10 p.m. Dec. 14.
Caller said man shorted his till at the Shiki Japanese Restaurant on Sheridan Avenue at 10:10 p.m. Dec. 14.
Man said someone stole his license plates from Cody High School between Dec. 13-15. Reported at 11:45 a.m. Dec. 15.
Female is acting very odd, upset about an incident that occurred in Big Horn County. Officers provided assistance at 2:45 p.m. Dec. 15.
Trespassing complaint filed on 15th Street, 4 p.m. Dec. 15.
Caller would like to speak to an officer about a breach of trust at the Big Bear Motel on West Yellowstone Avenue. Officers were unable to assist as of 7:45 p.m. Dec. 15.
Woman said her ex-husband abandoned a vehicle at a residence on Cleek Club about two months ago. It is a red Subaru with no plates. She would like to talk to an officer about her options at 12:45 p.m. Dec. 16.
A female has been posting on Facebook comments like, “her time is up,” “goodbyes are hard,” “it’s time to go.” The caller said she has been posting things like this for the past two days. Officers provided assistance at 12:45 p.m. Dec. 16.
Woman would like to talk to an officer about a person stalking and harassing her at the Subway on 17th Street. She stopped by the lobby of the Cody Law Enforcement Center to talk about it at 3:20 p.m. Dec. 16.
Caller received a threatening SnapChat message at the WYOWest Taproom on 13th Street, of a person shooting a gun, 6:45 p.m. Dec. 16.
Person requested trespassed from Juby’s Mobile Home Park on 19th Street. Officers provided assistance at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.