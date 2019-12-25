There is an open call for art to all artists living in Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Utah and Wyoming.
The annual Rocky Mountain Regional Juried Exhibition, organized by the Carbon County Arts Guild and Depot Gallery, will be on view March 5-30.
The prospectus and application form are available on the Guild website, carboncountydepotgalley.org.
Applications will be accepted until January 31, 2020.
Cash awards and the People’s Choice award will be honored on March 14, 2020 during the reception.
Submit a favorite piece or create a new work just for the occasion.
The Guild looks forward to seeing the region’s best work represented in this exhibition.
Work juried into the show will be evaluated on quality of the art, not the resume attached to the artist.
This show is open to all artists.
The juror for 2020 is artist Laurie Lee whose interest in art began at a very young age when her artistic mother fostered her interest into what would become Lee’s passion and future career.
The subject matter Lee paints usually involves western themes derived from living life out west.
Lee’s work has been featured in many publications including Western Horseman, Art Talk, and Art of the West.
She has shown her work in national art shows including the National Watercolor Society’s Art Exhibition in Los Angeles, California; C.M. Russell Museum Art Auction in Great Falls, Montana; the Western Visions Show in Jackson, Wyoming; the Cowgirl Up! Exhibition in Wickenburg, Ariz., and the Buffalo Bill Art Show in Cody.
Lee was a Signature artist at the 2018 Art in the Beartooths annual fundraiser for the Carbon County Arts Guild and Depot Gallery.
In 2019, Lee received the prestigious Peter Fillerup Award at the Buffalo Bill Art Show.
The mission of the Carbon County Arts Guild and Depot Gallery is to support, inspire, and encourage all artists.
Reaching out, the Carbon County Arts Guild and Depot Gallery provides art education and exposure to the visual, performing and literary arts for the benefit of the broadest possible audience.
For more information visit carboncountydepotgallery.org or call the Guild at (406) 446-1370.
