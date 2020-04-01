Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
March 24, 6:11 p.m., two units and 24 personnel responded to alarm at Good2Go, 221 Yellowstone. Investigated, possible cause power bump. Time in service: 15 minutes.
March 30, 8:24 p.m., three units and 25 personnel responded to alarm at 1114 River View Drive. False alarm due to bad smoke detector. Time in service: 20 minutes.
