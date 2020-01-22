Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Max Rheinhardt, careless driving, crash, $160; Sally Skidmore, fail to maintain single lane, $70; Justin Koehler, no registration, $60; Justin Raetz, fail to yield or stop at sign, crash, $150; Deanna Gemperle, speeding, $87; Michele Luman, no liability insurance, $400, $100 suspended, $10; Kai Lynn, no or one tail light, $60.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Anna Corson-McWilliams, dog at large, $60; Austin Thompson, animal a large, $60.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Linda Peterson, Powell, improper backing, crash, $160; Sarah Durney, Powell, speeding, $80; Nathaniel McMinn, Cheyenne, no registration, $70.
