An exhibit of photographs from a new book about Wyoming by Dennis Davis goes on display Tuesday at Northwest College’s SinClair Gallery.
The book, “Wyoming – Perspectives on a ‘small town with long streets,’” will also debut at the opening reception at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Davis, a former reporter and photographer for the Powell Tribune, taught journalism at NWC for 15 years.
“The book and the photographs result from more than four years of traveling around Wyoming during a time of transition in the energy industry,” said Davis. The book also examines the question of how well Wyoming lives up to its motto as the Equality State.
“As a Wyoming native, I wanted to document the state through interviews with a diverse group of residents. The photographs in the exhibit feature the Willow Creek Ranch west of Kaycee, landscapes and wildlife across the state and community celebrations such as the Northern Arapahoe powwow in Ethete, the Green River Rendezvous in Pinedale, Gold Rush Days at South Pass City and Cheyenne Frontier Days,” Davis said.
The title derives from former Gov. Mike Sullivan’s description of the state as “a small town with unusually long streets.”
Copies of the book will be available at the reception for purchase and signing. Davis will also offer a short video presentation as an overview of the project.
The exhibit will hang in the gallery through Friday, Nov. 1.
