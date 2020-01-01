Select four-legged wildlife in the Cody area exhibit an unusual trait. While they are abundant and easily seen during the winter, they make an amazing effort to live in our backyards for a small portion of the year.
“What’s unique is – they come here and they leave,” Tony Mong said. “Cody wildlife are some of the toughest in the West because of the conditions they face year to year.”
While their numbers appear plentiful, he noted, they face some threats, especially mule deer.
A wildlife biologist in the state Game and Fish Department’s Cody Regional Office, Mong discussed the health and migration patterns of four species – mountain goats, bighorn sheep, mule deer and elk – at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West on Dec. 5.
To determine the best management practices, G&F staff collect data from capturing and collaring wildlife and then analyzing the information. The capture process results in “cool data,” Mong explained, such as pregnancy rates, weight, body fat and general condition. The collars provide details about migration patterns, producing “a better picture of how the species we manage are doing.”
“Catching these animals can get a little difficult,” he added.
G&F has used various methods such as bait/nets, corral traps, salt traps and darting. The No. 1 way today is by a hired helicopter crew who capture an animal by dropping a net on it and then fly it to a processing site.
“They do amazing acrobatic flying,” Mong said of the chopper pilots.
The collar communicates with three satellites to triangulate and pinpoint locations that are either stored on the device or sent to a server. “It’s some amazing technology,” he said. “We have a ton of data.”
The data from two of the four species he discussed, mule deer and elk, show various migration patterns of their use of the winter range on the eastern edge of the Absarokas and the summer range on the western front. Goats and sheep generally occupy the land in between the east and west.
Mountain goats, introduced to an area on the Montana-Wyoming border in the 1940s and ’50s, have moved south and east to form two herds, the Beartooth and the Absaroka.
“They’re made for winter,” he said about their survival rates at high elevations. They have no long-distance migration, generally staying in pockets of terrain.
The Absaroka herd is increasing, which is “a little concerning” because they might displace native bighorn sheep from their preferred grazing areas, since their ranges overlap, Mong said. The issue is the subject of a current study but not with collars. They’re managed through hunting, and G&F will likely increase the number of licenses, he said.
The bighorn sheep that inhabit an area from Montana south to Dubois comprise “the largest population in the lower 38,” Mong said. Yet their numbers are down to an estimated 3,500, which is about a thousand fewer than G&F’s ideal.
“The sheep, unfortunately, like to die easily,” he said. The cause is various diseases, mainly pneumonia and sometimes scabies, which leads to hair loss and makes them vulnerable.
Sheep move a little more than goats, Mong said. One collared animal in the Absaroka-Beartooths showed 26 miles and 30,000 feet of total elevation gain-loss. Another in Wapiti went 21 miles to summer range.
“They travel some pretty amazing country,” he said.
A third collared animal, a pregnant female, went a total of 819 miles in 25 months, and “she did it pregnant,” Mong said. “Many females are about to give birth when they leave their winter range.”
Unlike goats and sheep, mule deer exhibit patterns of long migrations. One of 75 collared animals traveled from north of Heart Mountain up the Clarks Fork Canyon to reach its winter range near Silvergate, some 51 miles and 30,000 feet of total elevation. A trail camera captured migrating mule deer at the top of a ridge, mouths open, breathing hard.
Another collared deer on the South Fork traveled up Ishawoaa Creek to the Thorofare and on to winter range near Jackson Lake, some 60 miles. It crossed rivers at high-flood stage.
Despite that endurance, mule deer face a variety of challenges that are causing declines in their counts, with the major issue being low fawn production. The Clarks Fork herd numbers about 3,300, less than G&F’s goal of 4,000-6,000. At 8,600, the Upper Shoshone herd is below the goal of 9,600-14,400.
Of the four species, elk show the most mobility.
“Elk are always on the move,” Mong said. One collared female started on the Meeteetse Rim, went into Yellowstone and down to Jackson where she stayed, a 60-mile trek.
On the other hand, elk also show the most variability and are less likely to migrate if the food is good. G&F designates two herds, Clarks Fork and Cody.
Though elk and mule deer seem to be doing well on their winter range, its lower elevation brings bigger threats, such as roads and subdivided grazing land, than summer range, which tends to be in wilderness areas.
“We need to do our part to share the space,” Mong said. That means installing wildlife-friendly fences and driving at slower speeds.
“We need to do our part and really watch for wildlife out there,” he said.
