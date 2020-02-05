The SinClair Gallery at Northwest College will soon feature an exhibit titled “Moth to the Flame” that will showcase a small group of painting by alumna Kelly Hartman. The artist’s reception opened this week.
Hartman is a painter and printmaker who draws on nature, a love of color, pattern and narrative. Her exhibit features a series of self-portraits that each evoke a different mood.
After earning her associate degree from NWC, she received her bachelor’s in painting from Western Oregon University and then returned to her home state of Montana to work and experiment with art.
She’s been featured in a variety of exhibits throughout Montana, Wyoming, Oregon and Japan.
Additionally, she also creates handmade notecards, jewelry and knitted items that are inspired by nature and the beauty in handcrafted gifts.
As an artist, Hartman describes some of her favorite things as “snow-covered mountains, the hush of the wind and a blank page.”
Hartman is currently the curator at the Gallatin History Museum in Bozeman and the owner of Studio 308, her online original art shop.
For more information about this event, contact NWC Art & Galleries Coordinator Denise Kelsay at Denise.Kelsay@nwc.edu or (307) 754-6499.
This event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.
The SinClair Gallery in the Orendorff Building is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays. Admission is free.
