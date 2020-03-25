CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Brett McKinley: McKinley was found guilty for fraud by check in value more than $1,000, sentenced to 5-7 years in prison and a $260 fine. Misdemeanor charges for reckless driving, attempting to flee or elude police officers and possession of a controlled substance were dismissed per his plea deal. McKinley fraudulently purchased $10,152.77 in power tools from stores in early October.
State v. Jennifer Wands: Wands will face an updated presentence investigation and is subject to her previously imposed bond after her evidentiary hearing. She is accused of absconding from her probation officer, failing to show up for a meeting, report her employment and residence in January.
Breanna Roemmich: Roemmich had her 3 years supervised probation revoked and reinstated. In August she was arrested for possession of a controlled substance while on probation for theft of property worth more than $1,000, interference with a peace officer and attempting to flee or elude officers. She pleaded guilty to assisting with the theft of a Mazda Miata and became the driver in an ensuing chase.
State v. Brian Foss: Foss pleaded guilty to domestic battery and was sentenced to 1 year unsupervised probation. He will have to pay a yet-to-be determined amount of restitution. Two felony counts for aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon and applying pressure to the throat or neck through strangulation were dismissed per his plea deal. Foss was accused of strangling and smashing a victim’s face against his car console on New Years eve 2018 and dragging them by their hair.
