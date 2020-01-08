Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Dec. 29, two units and 27 personnel responded to alarm at 222 County Road 6EH. Cancelled. Time in service: 4 minutes.
Dec. 30, 5:47 p.m., four units and 21 personnel responded to report of side-by-side vehicle on fire. Extinguished, cause undetermined. Time in service: 43 minutes.
Jan. 1, 3:31 a.m., two units and 15 personnel responded to alarm at Good2Go convenience store, 221 West Yellowstone. Investigated. Time in service: 19 minutes.
Jan. 2, 10:49 p.m., three units and 19 personnel responded to report of gas smell at 1514-1/2 31st St. Investigated. Time in service: 28 minutes.
Jan. 3, 2:35 p.m., four units and 16 personnel responded to report of truck and trailer blown over by wind at milepost 78, WYO 120 South. Assisted highway patrol. Time in service: 40 minutes.
Jan. 6, 5 p.m., four units and 27 personnel assisted the Cody Police Department by ventilating a camper at 132 Yellowstone. Time in service: 1 hour 10 minutes.
