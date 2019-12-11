Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Rita Revolinski, fail to yield or stop at sign, $150; Mercedes Mercado, speeding, $96; David Bales, no registration, $60; Allan Kersting, following too closely, crash, $160; Ana Leita-Duarte, careless driving, crash, $160.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Alan Dallman, littering, $260; Aaron Driesel, animal at large, $60.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Blake Anderson, Thermopolis, no registration, $60; Joshua Runia, Hamilton, Mont., speeding in school zone, $125.
