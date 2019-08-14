Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:

RESIDENT

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

Matthew Montgomery, speeding, $90; Kelly Woodward, no liability insurance, $300, $100 suspended, $10; Woodward, speed too fast for conditions, crash, $125; Lori Peterson, failure to yield for emergency vehicle, bench warrant, failure to appear or pay; Grove Thomas, no liability insurance, bench warrant, failure to appear.

RESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Kyle Soltesz, interfering with police officer, $300, $10; James Cronk, animal at large, $60; Daniel Bischoff, public intoxication, $410; Michael Thomas, dog at large, $60.

NONRESIDENT

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

John Barber, Blairsville, Ga., speeding, $77; Sheri Gifford, Powell, careless driving, $110; Robert Marcus, La Mesa, Calif., failure to use turn signal during lane change, $20; Lori Case, Douglas, careless driving, $120; Christian Olmeda, La Crescenta, Calif., speeding, $99; Sheldon Carpenter, Shawnee, Kan., speeding, $77; Toby Campbell, Chester, Okla., speeding, $90; Ryan Pine, Perry, Utah, speeding, $87; Breana Snyder, Red Lodge, no driver’s license, $110; Jonathon Jacobs, Powell, improper backing, crash, $160;  Joanna Pratt, Bozeman, speeding, $74; Linda Marshburn, La Habra Heights, Calif., speeding, $80; Stewart Malone, Poplar Bluff, Mo., driving while suspended, bench warrant, failure to appear. 

  

NONRESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Bruce Bakken, Denver, disorderly conduct, $300, $10; Coleton Willard, Newcastle, public intoxication, $410; Michael Flores, Powell, furnishing alcohol to minor, bench warrant, failure to pay court fine.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.