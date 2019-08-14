Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Matthew Montgomery, speeding, $90; Kelly Woodward, no liability insurance, $300, $100 suspended, $10; Woodward, speed too fast for conditions, crash, $125; Lori Peterson, failure to yield for emergency vehicle, bench warrant, failure to appear or pay; Grove Thomas, no liability insurance, bench warrant, failure to appear.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Kyle Soltesz, interfering with police officer, $300, $10; James Cronk, animal at large, $60; Daniel Bischoff, public intoxication, $410; Michael Thomas, dog at large, $60.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
John Barber, Blairsville, Ga., speeding, $77; Sheri Gifford, Powell, careless driving, $110; Robert Marcus, La Mesa, Calif., failure to use turn signal during lane change, $20; Lori Case, Douglas, careless driving, $120; Christian Olmeda, La Crescenta, Calif., speeding, $99; Sheldon Carpenter, Shawnee, Kan., speeding, $77; Toby Campbell, Chester, Okla., speeding, $90; Ryan Pine, Perry, Utah, speeding, $87; Breana Snyder, Red Lodge, no driver’s license, $110; Jonathon Jacobs, Powell, improper backing, crash, $160; Joanna Pratt, Bozeman, speeding, $74; Linda Marshburn, La Habra Heights, Calif., speeding, $80; Stewart Malone, Poplar Bluff, Mo., driving while suspended, bench warrant, failure to appear.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Bruce Bakken, Denver, disorderly conduct, $300, $10; Coleton Willard, Newcastle, public intoxication, $410; Michael Flores, Powell, furnishing alcohol to minor, bench warrant, failure to pay court fine.
