Northwest College’s 2020 Juried Student Photography Show opens Tuesday with an artists’ reception at 7 p.m. in the Cabre Building’s Northwest Gallery.
The show is an annual event featuring work by students enrolled in the NWC Photographic Communication Program. It contains representative samples of the photography career options offered at NWC including portraiture, product and advertising photography, fashion photography and many others.
This year’s winners of the Board of Trustees Purchase Awards will be selected by NWC Professor Emeritus Craig Satterlee. The works selected for purchase will become part of the college’s permanent art collection.
The winners will be announced at the opening reception from 7-8:30 p.m. in the lobby of the Cabre Building.
The Photography Show will hang in the gallery through April 9.
This event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be available.
The Northwest Gallery in the Cabre Building is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Thursdays from 7-9 p.m. Admission is free.
