In celebration of National Native American Heritage Month, the Native Ways Club at Northwest College hosts its 23rd annual Buffalo Feast Thursday, 6-8 p.m. in the Yellowstone Building Conference Center.
The feast includes buffalo brisket, Three Sister soup, Bannock bread and other foods indigenous to the Americas.
This year’s performance, which gets underway at 7 p.m., will feature presenter, dancer and rodeo announcer Willie LeClair. He is an enrolled member of the Eastern Shoshone Tribe of the Wind River Indian Reservation in Wyoming and lives on a small ranch near Riverton.
LeClair sought the path of the Red Road at first as a traditional dancer. Then, he began to include studies with Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho Tribal elders on a spiritual path that led him to participate in one of the most sacred of ceremonies to the American Indian known as the Sun Dance ceremony. People often come from all over the world to gather at his sweat lodge on his ranch to experience the spiritual expression of prayer.
He is also a cultural presenter and storyteller, educating and entertaining audiences of all ages. He has taught Native Culture and Philosophies with seminars on cultural aspects of living, substance abuse/prevention and healing. LeClair has used his cultural background as a foundation for his teachings of indigenous craft, dance and music conducting workshops in these areas for both indigenous and non-indigenous cultures.
Tickets for this event cost $23 for adults, $12 for children 12-years-old and younger and $10 for NWC students. Those who wish to attend are encouraged to purchase their tickets no later than Monday, Nov. 11.
To buy tickets for the event, contact Amy McKinney at Amy.McKinney@nwc.edu or (307) 754-6008.
