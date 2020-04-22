Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Loren Middleton, 26, aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon, April 15
William Peasley, 43, failure to comply with probation conditions, April 20
Disturbance
Noisy dogs barking all the time on Scenic View Drive in Cody. Deputies provided assistance.
Man shooting out of his window on Bridger Avenue in Ralston. Deputies provided assistance at 6:30 p.m. April 17.
Traffic
Deputies assisted a motorist on US 14A in Cody at 12 a.m. April 12.
Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were assisted by deputies near the intersection of US 14A and East Coulter Avenue in Powell at 3:25 p.m. April 13.
Deputies assisted a motorist on WYO 120 South in Meeteetse at 11:50 a.m. April 14.
A truck lost control of a trailer and the trailer crashed into a power box and power line on Lane 11 in Powell at 12:20 p.m. April 15.
Deputies assisted Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers near the intersection of US 14A and Road 18 in Powell at 6:30 p.m. April 15.
A REDDI report was filed on a red SUV heading to Cody on Beacon Hill near Cooper Lane West and Big Horn Avenue, swerving lane to lane and going 45 MPH in a 70 MPH zone, 6:50 p.m. April 17.
Deer hit but still alive on Wright Brothers Drive. Deputies provided assistance at 9:45 p.m. April 17.
Man on Broken Arrow Trail in Clark said people are driving on his property after they pass no trespassing signs, 8:50 a.m. April 18.
Other
Man on Pat O’Hara Drive in Cody said every once in a while a dog is jumping his fence and getting into his garage, dumping trash all over. Deputies provided assistance at 8:50 a.m. April 12.
A Justice Lane in Cody resident said there is a small deer 120 yards south of their address, 12:40 p.m. April 13.
Magpie Lane resident in Cody would like to speak to a deputy about his property rights regarding dogs coming onto his lawn. Deputies provided assistance at 2:10 p.m. April 13.
County 6QS in Cody resident has questions about trailer licensing. Deputies provided assistance at 3:05 p.m. April 13.
Extra patrol requested in Powell at 8:10 p.m. April 13.
Deputies assisted Powell Police on North Absaroka Street at 9:30 p.m. April 13.
Lane 7 in Powell resident has a video of someone on their property they would like to speak to a deputy about. Deputies provided assistance at 10:05 p.m. April 13.
Deputies assisted the Powell Fire Department on WYO 295 in Powell at 2:20 p.m. April 14.
Powell Police were assisted by deputies at the Park County Annex building on West 14th Street at 5:35 p.m. April 14 in looking for an individual. They were not able to find them.
Deputies assisted Cody Police on County Road 7UH at 7:50 p.m. April 14.
Another agency was assisted by deputies near the intersection of WYO 310 and US 114 in Deaver at 9:15 p.m. April 14.
Posten Road in Cody resident was threatened by another individual. Deputies provided assistance at 4:30 a.m. April 15.
Extra patrol requested in Ralston at 9:20 a.m. April 15.
Caller said another person is attempting to assault them at a residence on Lane 10 ½ in Powell at 12:55 p.m. April 15.
Powell Police needs vehicles towed from Alan Road at 1:45 p.m. April 15.
Ridge Road in Powell resident said money was taken from their bank account. Deputies were unable to assist at 2:05 p.m. April 16.
County Road 6OR in Cody man said someone dumped a load of trash on his property and would like to speak to a deputy about it, 3:40 p.m. April 16.
Deputies assisted another agency on East Coulter Avenue in Powell at 8:35 p.m. April 16.
Cody Police were assisted by deputies on 34th Street at 7:40 a.m. April 17.
Another agency was assisted by deputies on Peake Avenue in Cody at 10:15 a.m. April 17.
Extra patrols were requested in Cody at 5:35 p.m. April 17.
Brown leather wallet lost from Davis Draw Road in Cody at 8:40 p.m. April 17.
WYO 120 North resident in Clark would like to speak to a deputy about an intoxicated couple pulling a weapon on him at 8:45 p.m. April 17.
West Avenue in Cody resident has questions about the eviction process. Deputies provided assistance at 12:15 p.m. April 18.
Cottontail Lane in Cody resident said money was taken out of her bank account via her debit card, 4:50 p.m. April 18.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Christopher East, 48, breach of peace, April 19
Disturbance
Man and woman heard screaming at each other at Juby’s Mobile Home Court on 19th Street. Officers provided assistance at 6:55 p.m. April 15.
Female and male arguing loudly on the corner of Kent Avenue. They were last seen running in the direction of the house on the southeast corner. Officers provided assistance at 3:45 p.m. April 17.
Traffic
Older, green Ford Ranger sped through the parking lot at the Shoshone Court Apartments on Pioneer Avenue and the female caller also mentioned them making a “Molotov cocktail.” She wanted to talk to an officer about this but was gone upon police arrival at 5:50 p.m. April 15.
Driver warned for excessive smoke and careless driving near the intersection of Eighth Street and Beck Avenue at 1:55 p.m. April 15.
Big tire in the middle of the road on the west strip of West Yellowstone Avenue near Fuel Depot. Officers provided assistance at 6:30 p.m. April 16.
Vehicle swerving in and out of traffic on Skyline Drive. They pulled over and put their hazard lights on. The vehicle was gone upon police arrival at 7:30 p.m. April 16.
Hit and run crash on East Carter Avenue. Man said someone hit his mailbox the previous night. Reported at 9 a.m. April 17.
Two car fender bender in the back of Dominos Pizza on Sheridan Avenue. There is no injury or blockage as of 4:40 p.m. April 17.
Woman said there has been a black Ford Mustang parked parallel in front of her house near Walking Star Marketing Design and Internet on 14th Street since April 17. Reported at 3:45 p.m. April 19.
A truck hit a post at the East Sheridan Softball Complex on Sheridan Avenue. There were no injuries or blockage as of 11:55 a.m. April 20.
Other
Officers assisted another agency at the Cody Laundromat on Beck Avenue at 12:10 p.m. April 14.
Man wearing a black coat, red hat, white shoes, blue jeans and carrying a grocery bag, taking photos of homes from the alley on Public Street. Officers provided assistance at 7:20 p.m. April 14.
Officers performed extra patrols at Beck Lake State Park on 14th Street and West Circle Drive at 11:15 p.m. April 14.
Extra patrols were performed by officers at Green Acres Mobile Home Park on Rocky Road at 1 a.m. April 15.
Large stray white dog running at large in 31st Street area. Officers provided assistance at 9:20 a.m. April 15.
Draw Street woman would like to talk to an officer about something that happened with her brother and her son. Officers were unable to assist at 9:25 a.m. April 15.
Birch Lane man wants to talk to an officer about his neighbor throwing dog feces over the fence into the alley, 12:15 p.m. April 15.
Man stole a TV from Walmart, 1:55 p.m. April 15.
Woman said her medication was stolen from her purse while working at Walmart, 2 p.m. April 15.
A female at Elk Valley Custom Upholstery on Mountain View Drive received two threatening emails from a man and would like to speak to an officer about it. Officers provided assistance at 3:35 p.m. April 15.
Dumpster overfilled on North Chugwater Drive. Officers provided assistance at 1:30 p.m. April 16.
Woman on 29th Street said someone damaged her no trespassing sign and would like to speak to an officer about it. Officers provided assistance at 3:05 p.m. April 16.
Citation issued from animal call at Glendale Park on 15th Street at 4:05 p.m. April 16.
Woman on 29th Street said a man is harassing her and would like to speak to an officer about it. Officers provided assistance at 6:50 p.m. April 16.
Police initiated extra patrols at the Legends Bookstore on Sheridan Avenue at 11:35 p.m. April 16.
Officers initiated extra patrols on West Circle Drive and Big Horn Avenue at 4:05 a.m. April 17.
E Avenue woman said a person trespassed from her property has been driving around her residence this morning. Officers provided assistance at 6:15 a.m. April 17.
Stray black and white Shih Tzu dog with no collar keeps coming into County Road 2AB caller’s yard almost every day. They are unsure who it belongs to as of 10:30 a.m. April 17.
Male black and brown rottweiler dog missing from Green Acres Mobile Home Park on Rocky Road, 1:25 p.m. April 17.
Caller on 33rd Street reported someone drinking and driving with underage passengers. Officers provided assistance at 2:20 p.m. April 17.
Big Horn Avenue man said his life is being threatened by another person. Officers provided assistance at 3:10 p.m. April 17.
Possible drug use in a home with children present at Juby’s Mobile Home Park on 19th Street. Officers provided assistance at 4:20 p.m. April 17.
An A Street man said there were three children jumping on his cars on his lot. Officers provided assistance at 4:45 p.m. April 17.
Man reported going wild on Kent Avenue. Caller wants police to contain him for the night. He said the man is drunk and probably has been off his medication for a while, 5:05 p.m. April 17.
Caller on 29th Street would like to talk to an officer about previous issues. Officers provided assistance at 7:10 p.m. April 17.
Man reported multiple vicious dogs in Sheridan Avenue alleyway that almost bit his maintenance man. A citation was issued at 7:25 p.m. April 17.
Woman on 29th Street said her neighbor is intoxicated and throwing things. She also heard him threaten to kill someone. Officers issued a citation at 11:15 p.m. April 18.
Female on 29th Street said her husband has not stopped or gone to bed. She said the cops are just going to have to shoot him, 12:20 a.m. April 19.
Woman said there are kids playing in a parking lot on Lincoln Avenue and is worried someone will get hit by a vehicle but doesn’t want to talk to the children themselves in case of an angry parent. She would like to see extra patrols every once in a while to advise the children it is dangerous to play in the parking lot. Police were unable to assist at 9:40 a.m. April 19.
Female lost her wallet at Walmart one hour ago, 12:20 p.m. April 19.
Woman on 29th Street said her mom threatened to throw acid in her eyeballs if she came over to her house anymore. Officers were unable to assist at 4:05 p.m. April 19.
Caller at Walmart would like to speak to an officer about an incident that happened about a half hour ago. Officers provided assistance at 6 p.m. April 19.
Baker Drive woman said her upstairs apartment neighbors are smoking marijuana and the smell is leaking through the vents in her apartment. Officers provided assistance at 6:15 p.m. April 19.
Caller would like to speak to an officer about a dog at the Mountain View Manor on 11th Street. Officers provided assistance at 8:05 a.m. April 20.
Woman stopped by the Cody Law Enforcement Center on River View Drive to file a complaint and to get an issue addressed about her mother. Police were unable to assist at 10 a.m. April 20.
Black cell phone in a black case found in the hedges near the intersection of 13th Street and Alger Avenue, 11 a.m. April 20.
Caller thinks there are children playing inside a storm drain with a removed top on 33rd Street near FedEx. Officers provided assistance at 1 p.m. April 20.
Balding white man, about 24-years old, stole items from Walmart and then fled when confronted, 1:45 p.m. April 20.
Woman at Down Home Discount on Big Horn Avenue would like to speak to an officer about her son being disrespectful, 3 p.m. April 20.
Female on 29th Street would like to talk to an officer about her mom. Officers provided assistance at 8 p.m. April 20.
Pioneer Avenue woman would like to speak to an officer about some text messages she has been getting. Officers provided assistance at 11:40 p.m. April 20.
