Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Ty Daugherty, 41, possession of controlled substance and warrant, April 7
Evan Haywood, 29, warrant, April 10
Disturbance
Big party going on at Road 8 ½ in Powell. There is a lot of vehicle traffic and people coming and going, with very loud music that the caller would like turned down. Deputies provided assistance at 11:25 p.m. April 11.
Traffic
U-haul trailer on the side of WYO 120 South in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 6 p.m. April 5.
Vehicle ran out of gas near the intersection of Road 5 and WYO 295 in Powell. The driver has help coming at 6:30 p.m. April 6. Deputies provided assistance.
Traffic complaint filed from County Road 6WX in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 10:05 a.m. April 8.
Deputies assisted Wyoming Highway Patrol with a stop on WYO 120 South in Meeteetse at 2:05 p.m. April 8.
Vehicle driving around with trash flying out of the bed near the intersection of County Road 6WX and County Road 6UU in Cody. Deputies were unable to locate at 6:40 p.m. April 8.
Deputies assisted Wyoming Highway Patrol with a traffic stop near the intersection of South Clark Street and East Coulter Avenue in Powell at 10:45 p.m. April 8.
Vehicle abandoned on County Road 6QS in Cody at 4:40 p.m. April 9.
Man driving a dark colored pickup truck having difficulties near Newton Lake on County Road 7WC in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 7:55 p.m. April 9.
Vehicle has been parked on US 14A in Powell since April 8. Deputies provided assistance at 9:15 a.m. April 10.
Man is being followed by a white Chevrolet near the intersection of Lane 13 and Road 11 ½ in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 5 p.m. April 11.
Other
Intoxicated man grabbed an elderly woman and made her arm bleed and grabbed her sister as well. Deputies provided assistance at 7:35 p.m. April 5.
Person house sitting in Powell found a powder-like substance in one of five non-profit envelopes that were received there in the mail. Deputies provided assistance at 8:20 p.m. April 5.
Person died of natural causes at residence on Harmony Road in Cody at 7:35 a.m. April 6.
Woman on Valley Road in Meeteetse wants to know some of her property rights in regards to a lease agreement and abandonment. Deputies provided assistance at 2 p.m. April 6.
Red, 10-speed bike is leaning up against a mailbox in the Juby Hill Lane in Cody area at 2 p.m. April 6.
Six horses don’t belong with two other horses in a corral on Road 11 in Powell. They were last seen heading north. Deputies provided assistance at 3:50 p.m. April 6.
Wallet found at the Comfort Inn on Sheridan Avenue in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 7 p.m. April 6.
Man needs assistance with getting his brother’s firearms out to him on Cornerstone Lane in Clark. Deputies provided assistance at 8:55 p.m. April 6.
Cornerstone Lane in Clark woman would like to speak to deputies about ongoing threats, 9 a.m. April 7.
Grass fire in County Road 4CP in Meeteetse backyard at 3:25 p.m. April 7.
Caller on Lane 8 ½ in Powell shut the door at his neighbor’s house who he thinks is out of town but now the door is open again. The man said it is a new neighbor and doesn’t know his name. Deputies provided assistance at 5:30 p.m. April 7.
Man threatened to spray the caller with bear spray after a verbal altercation over a vehicle on WYO 295 in Powell at 8:25 p.m. April 7.
Deputies assisted Powell Police on North Bent Street at 11:10 p.m. April 7.
Attempted theft of fuel reported from the construction site at Public Works on County Road 6WX in Cody. Caller doesn’t believe they were successful, 8:45 a.m. April 8.
Caller at Production Machine on Production Circle in Powell would like to speak to a deputy about a person coming into his home, 9:25 a.m. April 8.
Woman on WYO 295 in Powell said her neighbor has been harassing her chickens. Deputies provided assistance at 5:10 p.m. April 8.
Trailhead sign stolen from US 14-16-20 West in Cody at 8:35 a.m. April 9.
Deputies assisted Powell Police with a man on Road 6 at 7:55 p.m. April 9.
Road 6 in Powell man said there is a drunk man he does not know beating on his window. The man is wearing a grey jacket, half open button down shirt, and was asking directions to the road. Deputies provided assistance at 10:15 p.m. April 9.
Caller had a verbal altercation with a male employee who was working in the booth at the Park County Landfill on WYO 120 South in Cody about 45-60 min. Reported at 9:05 a.m. April 10.
Firearm stolen from Lane 13 ½ residence in Powell at 3:30 p.m. April 10.
County Road 6WX in Cody is having a dispute with her neighbor and wants to talk to a deputy about it. Deputies provided assistance at 5:55 p.m. April 10.
Man at the Horse Creek Picnic Area on US 14-16-20 West in Cody saw three well trained and taken care of dogs in the area but didn’t see an owner or vehicles around. He is worried something may have happened to the owner. Deputies provided assistance at 7:25 p.m. April 10.
Woman said a black GMC keeps coming to her house on WYO 294 in Powell and is watching them. Deputies provided assistance at 6:05 p.m. April 11.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Evan Haywood, 29, aggravated assault, battery and warrant, April 7
Disturbance
Woman heard a gunshot behind her residence on Meadow Lane Avenue at 8:40 p.m. April 7. Officers were unable to locate.
Traffic
Five black chickens in the road on Berdahl Avenue. Police were unable to locate at 8:40 a.m. April 7.
Crash at McDonald’s on 17th Street. There were no injuries or blockages as of 12:20 p.m. April 7.
Silver Chevrolet pulling a white cargo trailer all over the road and speeding towards town on US 14-16-20 West at 2 p.m. April 9.
Other
Stray German shepherd dog from Red Lake brought into Lifetime Small Animal Hospital on Big Horn Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 12:50 p.m. April 7.
Citation issued on Sheridan Avenue at 1:35 p.m. April 7.
Woman at Mountain View Apartments on 21st Street said someone just broke her screen door and threw a knife in her TV at 2:35 p.m. April 7.
Female on 29th Street requested a person be trespassed from her home. Officers provided assistance at 12:10 p.m. April 8.
Woman at Burger King on Mountain View Drive said an old guy sitting at a picnic table exposed himself to her when she wouldn’t let him use the bathroom. He is wearing a dark colored Carhart jacket and is sitting out front by the playland with a female, 2:20 p.m. April 8.
Cody woman requested extra patrols for a trespassed man she believes is in the area, 4:55 p.m. April 8.
An A Street man said his neighbor is in a physical altercation with his girlfriend. Officers could not get anyone to come to the door at 7:05 p.m. April 8.
Woman on 29th Street wants her mother trespassed again. Police were unable to assist as of 10:05 a.m. April 9.
West Circle Drive woman would like to speak to an officer about a man watching her. Officers provided assistance at 10:20 a.m. April 9.
Bikes stolen from a woman’s yard on New Hope Drive at 2:10 p.m. April 9.
Woman at the Best Western Ivy Inn on Eighth Street said she and her boyfriend were in a physical altercation and she is worried he is going to pick up her kids, 3:55 p.m. April 9.
Suspicious looking green Ford Explorer parked at a residence on 26th Street with its door open. The caller said the owner of the house passed away and no one should be there. Officers provided assistance at 8:50 p.m. April 9.
Woman on 29th Street would like to trespass her mother. Police were unable to assist at 7 a.m. April 10.
Caller would like to speak with an officer about running the open air market outside Whole Foods Trading on 13th Street. Officers provided assistance at 9:25 a.m. April 10.
Blue Ford Mustang has been parked at 12th Street residence for the past five months and the caller would like it moved, 11:30 a.m. April 10.
Legends Bookstore on Sheridan Avenue reported people have been on the roof of their store. Officers provided assistance at 2:10 p.m. April 10.
Cody Steakhouse on Sheridan Avenue has questions about local liquor laws. Officers provided assistance at 4:45 p.m. April 10.
Woman said there were “a lot” of men wearing hoodies on top of her trailer at Juby’s Mobile Home Park, threatening her with rifles, but they are no longer there. Officers provided assistance at 11:10 p.m. April 10.
There was an open door or window on 29th Street at 1:25 a.m. April 11.
Resident on 32nd Street said someone is performing Medicaid fraud. Officers provided assistance at 1:10 p.m. April 11.
Debit card found at Sunlight Federal Credit Union on 17th Street at 1:40 p.m. April 11.
Officers assisted with a structural fire on Gail Lane at 8:30 p.m. April 11.
Date Street man said there is a small truck parked with a canoe on top, that he thinks someone has been sleeping in. Officers provided assistance at 6:45 a.m. April 12.
Animal lost near the intersection of Sheridan Avenue and Sage Brush Street. Officers were unable to locate at 12:45 p.m. April 12.
Man and woman got into a verbal fight earlier in the day at the 17th Street apartments. An officer standby for an involved party who wants to get their belongings was requested. Officers provided assistance at 5:25 p.m. April 12.
Woman on 29th Street would like to trespass her mother. Officers were unable to assist at 5:45 p.m. April 12.
Woman said she lost a wallet billfold at Walmart that possibly has her Social Security number inside, 9:50 a.m. April 13.
Padlock cut at the Green Acres Mobile Home Park storage area Rocky Road. It does not appear anything was taken out of it as of 3:45 p.m. April 13.
Dogs running loose on Sheridan Avenue. Police were unable to locate at 7:55 p.m. April 13.
