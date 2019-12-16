Opportunities for a free body composition analysis are coming to the Cody Library. Registration is open for sessions noon-1 p.m. Wednesday, along with Jan. 22 and Feb. 20. Call the reference desk at (307) 527-1880 or email ngerharter@parkcountylibrary.org for an appointment.
The InBody uses Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis technology to quickly measure fat mass, muscle mass and body water levels in less than a minute. The subject simply stands on the device holding the hand electrodes.
Lauralin Williamson and other health coaches trained in the operation of the scanner will interpret the results and provide a printout for future reference.
The analysis measures total skeletal muscle mass, total body water broken down into intracellular and extracellular water, total body fat, total visceral fat, a segmental breakdown of each of the stats listed above (each of those numbers for each appendage and your trunk) and basic metabolic rate (aka - how many calories required for a couch potato?) What’s your bone mineral composition?
This public service is provided to help monitor diet and exercise for a healthier community and has been underwritten by the Park County Library Foundation.
If you go
What: Body composition analysis
When: Noon-1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22,
Feb. 20
Where: Cody Library
Info: Call (307) 527-1880 or email ngerharter@parkcountylibrary.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.